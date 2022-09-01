Advertisement
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 Laptop launched: Details.

  • Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 laptop was unveiled at the company’s IFA event in Berlin, Germany.
  • The laptop targets power-hungry consumers and content developers with its potent features.
  • It is equipped with up to AMD processors and an integrated NVIDIA graphics card.
At the present IFA 2022, a new Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 laptop has been introduced.

At the event, the brand also revealed a ton of additional devices. The laptop targets power-hungry consumers and content developers with its potent features.

There are two display options for the device. Continue reading to find out what the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 comes with by default.

The 16-inch IPS display of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 has a 2.5K pixel resolution. On all four sides, there are little bezels that encircle the screen.

Both a 165Hz VESA Certified HDR400 screen and a 60Hz panel with 400 nits of peak brightness are available for the laptop.

Both versions support Dolby Vision content and are X-Rite Pantone certified.

A dedicated number pad and a full-sized backlit keyboard are both included with the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 laptop.

The laptop has dual-array microphones and Harman Kardon-powered speakers that have been adjusted for Dolby Atmos.

Both the FHD + IR webcam and the FHD RGB webcam are available for the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 9 6000 H-Series processors and an integrated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

Up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage are included. The device’s power source is a 71Whr battery pack.

The Lenovo TinkBook 16p Gen 3 has a firmware TPM, a camera privacy shutter, and an integrated fingerprint scanner in the power button.

An HDMI connector, USB-C, USB 4, USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi-6, and Bluetooth 5.2 are among the laptop’s connectivity choices.

The starting price of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 is EUR 1,999. It is currently for sale in the chosen markets.

 

