LG conducts 6G trial test at incredible speeds.

6G Terahertz (THz) data transmission has been successfully tested by Korean electronics company LG.

6G should theoretically be able to deliver ten times lower latency and 50 times faster data speeds.

Peak 6G network speeds should be in the neighborhood of 150 Gbps.

Even though 5G isn’t widely available, tech companies are still testing the next-generation mobile network technologies.

Thus, 6G Terahertz (THz) data transmission has been successfully tested by Korean electronics company LG, enabling incredible transfer speeds.

On September 7, LG conducted testing at the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) in Berlin, Germany, over a 320-meter distance.

According to LG, the transmission—which took place at a frequency range of 155–175 GHz—is a crucial step toward the eventual commercialization of 6G in urban areas.

The company and its partners transmitted the signal using a customized 20 dBm multichannel power amplifier, and they received it using a low noise amplifier to enhance the quality of the incoming signal.

The CTO and EVP of LG Electronics, Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon, stated:

“With the success of our latest demonstration, we are one step closer to realizing 6G speeds of 1 terabit (TB) per second in both indoor and outdoor urban areas. We expect 6G to be a major driver of future business and new user experiences, and there is no place we’d rather be than at the forefront of its development.”

In comparison to 5G networks, 6G should theoretically be able to deliver ten times lower latency and 50 times faster data speeds with improved reliability.

For instance, mmWave 5G, which is commercially available, can achieve peak rates of 3 Gbps, but the theoretical maximum is 5 Gbps.

This indicates that peak 6G network speeds should be in the neighborhood of 150 Gbps.

Applications including wireless power transfer, 3D networking, and optical wireless communication (OWC) should all be made possible by this.

6G is not anticipated to arrive any time soon, though.

The next generation network technology is anticipated to be standardized by 2025 and reach commercialization by 2029, according to telecom juggernauts.

