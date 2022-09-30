LinkedIn updates its company pages with new features

LinkedIn now offers post templates on Company Pages pages.

LinkedIn has recently talked about a series of updates to company pages that affect a lot of their features.

A good number of them have already gone through the preview stage in some way. Now, it’s being used in a wider range of ways.

LinkedIn offers post templates on such pages. These upgrades will help app updates stand out more in users’ feeds.

Last month, the app removed post templates for many users; today, it’s available on Company Pages.

LinkedIn said such actions are not only interesting but also allow for app-based template customization without third-party tools.

Many are wondering how the method fits into the app’s professional atmosphere, but it’s already turning into Facebook, so no big issue. The platform seems to emphasise personal updates above professional ones. But its algorithms must be working.

Microsoft, the startup’s parent company, says quarterly engagement is at a record high, so it’s a terrific addition.

Enter the app and click the “use template” menu item. The app is also working on Company Pages stickers. This gives a direct answer. The software also offers a template option.

Users can engage with brand content by pinning comments below it. Launches started last month. Some may see pinned remarks on the app.

to increase engagement and highlight top fans. You may improve conversations by adding the most engaging comments to the replies.

The company’s pages are likewise updated for a similar purpose.

The platform also adds “featured commitment” to such pages. Here, companies can show their values.

Job seekers today look at potential employers’ values. They want to know which companies are the best. The platform encourages employers to place such promises at the top of their pages. This clarifies their values.

Businesses can list five commitments in a dedicated area. They can host similar content. These are in the about sub-panels.

These upgrades seem useful, and the link stickers with pinned comments are becoming the app’s focus.

People are wary of post templates, yet there may be a way to use them for better presentation and interaction. Overall, the software did well. We hope LinkedIn keeps its professional edge.

