Logitech Brio 500 is an upgrade to the classic Logitech C920, which also produces 1080p video.

The webcam is cylindrical in shape, with two beamforming microphones flanking the 4MP camera.

It will be available for purchase this month for $129 USD.

Advertisement

Logitech has announced the Brio 500 webcam, which features an integrated privacy shutter and a small design.

The webcam’s privacy shutter is elegantly built into the gadget, and it also has a show mode to broadcast what’s on your desk.

The Brio 500, on the other hand, is only capable of 1080p content, as opposed to the 4K cameras on the market.

Logitech has announced the Brio 500 webcam, which features an integrated privacy shutter and a small design.

The webcam’s privacy shutter is elegantly built into the gadget, and it also has a show mode to broadcast what’s on your desk.

The Brio 500, on the other hand, is only capable of 1080p content, as opposed to the 4K cameras on the market.

Advertisement

The Logitech Brio 500 is an upgrade to the classic Logitech C920, which also produces 1080p video.

It has a better sensor than its predecessor and hence produces better images. The webcam is cylindrical in shape, with two beamforming microphones flanking the 4MP camera.

The microphones help to decrease background noise during calls, resulting in enhanced clarity.

Turning a dial to the right of the webcam lowers the privacy shutter. You can also enable Show Mode by tilting the camera towards your desk.

The Brio 500’s 1080p resolution produces 30 frames per second, but the 720p resolution produces 60 frames per second.

The field of view of the camera is 90 degrees, although it may deliver tighter images at 78 or 60 degrees.

Advertisement

In a dimly lit area, it can automatically focus on the person speaking and change the brightness.

The Brio 500 includes a magnetised mounting method that consists of a normal plastic mount to which the webcam magnetically connects.

It has a 360-degree rotational capability. A tripod mount can also be used to support the Brio 500.

The Logitech Brio 500 webcam will be available for purchase this month for $129 USD.

Also Read Microsoft Teams app now includes TikTok remixed ringtone Microsoft Teams ringtone has been remixed by Calum Newton, also known as...