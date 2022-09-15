Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Logitech Brio 500 webcam camera with 1080p quality is now available
Logitech Brio 500 webcam camera with 1080p quality is now available

Logitech Brio 500 webcam camera with 1080p quality is now available

Articles
Advertisement
Logitech Brio 500 webcam camera with 1080p quality is now available

Logitech Brio 500 webcam

Advertisement
  • Logitech Brio 500 is an upgrade to the classic Logitech C920, which also produces 1080p video.
  • The webcam is cylindrical in shape, with two beamforming microphones flanking the 4MP camera.
  • It will be available for purchase this month for $129 USD.
Advertisement

Logitech has announced the Brio 500 webcam, which features an integrated privacy shutter and a small design.

The webcam’s privacy shutter is elegantly built into the gadget, and it also has a show mode to broadcast what’s on your desk.

The Brio 500, on the other hand, is only capable of 1080p content, as opposed to the 4K cameras on the market.

Logitech has announced the Brio 500 webcam, which features an integrated privacy shutter and a small design.

The webcam’s privacy shutter is elegantly built into the gadget, and it also has a show mode to broadcast what’s on your desk.

The Brio 500, on the other hand, is only capable of 1080p content, as opposed to the 4K cameras on the market.

Advertisement

The Logitech Brio 500 is an upgrade to the classic Logitech C920, which also produces 1080p video.

It has a better sensor than its predecessor and hence produces better images. The webcam is cylindrical in shape, with two beamforming microphones flanking the 4MP camera.

The microphones help to decrease background noise during calls, resulting in enhanced clarity.

Turning a dial to the right of the webcam lowers the privacy shutter. You can also enable Show Mode by tilting the camera towards your desk.

The Brio 500’s 1080p resolution produces 30 frames per second, but the 720p resolution produces 60 frames per second.

The field of view of the camera is 90 degrees, although it may deliver tighter images at 78 or 60 degrees.

Advertisement

In a dimly lit area, it can automatically focus on the person speaking and change the brightness.

The Brio 500 includes a magnetised mounting method that consists of a normal plastic mount to which the webcam magnetically connects.

It has a 360-degree rotational capability. A tripod mount can also be used to support the Brio 500.

The Logitech Brio 500 webcam will be available for purchase this month for $129 USD.

Also Read

Microsoft Teams app now includes TikTok remixed ringtone
Microsoft Teams app now includes TikTok remixed ringtone

Microsoft Teams ringtone has been remixed by Calum Newton, also known as...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Depp-Heard Trial, Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 2022 Controversies
Depp-Heard Trial, Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 2022 Controversies
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story