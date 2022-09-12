Mark Zuckerberg not good enough for Facebook?

Bill George is a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of Medtronic.

He claims that as long as Mark Zuckerberg is in charge, Meta will fail.

According to George, Zuckerberg is a glory-seeker who values fame and money above all else.

According to a Harvard professor, Mark Zuckerberg’s terrible management abilities are dragging Meta toward failure.

According to Bill George, senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Zuckerberg’s failures as CEO are “continue to derail” the software juggernaut once known as Facebook.

According to George, who works for an international news outlet, “I don’t think Facebook is going to do well as long as he’s there.”

“He’s probably a factor in why so many people are avoiding the business. He’s really wandering aimlessly.”

George has studied leadership failures in the workplace for the past 20 years, and he recently published a new book titled “True North: Leading Authentically in Today’s Workplace, Emerging Leader Edition” that contains his findings.

In essence, George claims that those in charge who lose sight of their most cherished ideals, principles, and role as a leader—especially when doing so for the sake of gain, notoriety, or power—are condemned to failure.

And he claims that after studying prominent company failures for decades, Zuckerberg and Meta of today bear significant similarities.

A request for comment from the publication was not immediately answered by Zuckerberg or Meta.

The CEO of Meta is primarily to blame for his company’s rapid development up to this point.

He turned the 2004 startup he co-founded into a tech behemoth with a $450.46 billion market cap as of Monday morning.

By doing so, he contributed to the development of the current social media industry, a feat he is now aiming to duplicate by relocating his business to the metaverse.

“I have complete faith in Mark Zuckerberg, even though I know that this is probably out of style. I believe Zuckerberg will be able to pull it off.”

Cramer referred to the metaverse as having a history of recovering from stock declines, scandals, and controversies.

“Some people are worth betting on. And if you think back to that awful summer breakdown in 2018… Nobody anticipated these people would return.”

However, George claims that as long as Zuckerberg is in charge, Meta will fail. This is why:

A justifier who assigns blame

In his work, George examines five different sorts of evil bosses. According to George, Zuckerberg fits into not just one but three of those groups.

First, George claims that Zuckerberg is a rationalizer, the kind of manager that refuses to own up to or learn from their errors. Instead, they assign blame to others in order to justify errors.

In February, Meta had the largest single-day decline of any American stock in history, losing more than $232 billion from its market value.

The outcomes were attributed to a number of causes by Zuckerberg and his team, including Apple’s privacy changes in 2021, which have made it more difficult to target advertisements to smartphone consumers, as well as growing competition from rivals like TikTok.

Both of those characteristics plus the significant amount of money spent on metaverse research and development are likely to have had an impact.

More than $10 billion in losses were recorded by Meta’s virtual reality sector in 2021 alone, and $2.8 billion for the entire second quarter of 2022.

Although Zuckerberg did state at a shareholder meeting in May that he anticipates his company will lose “significant” sums of money over the following three to five years as it invests in metaverse technologies, George claims that Zuckerberg has yet to publicly acknowledge or accept responsibility for it.

A recluse who rejects guidance

George claims that Zuckerberg has turned into a recluse who avoids developing personal friendships and alienates others.

These managers frequently refuse assistance, suggestions, or criticism, which leaves them open to error.

In some ways, Zuckerberg is renowned for following his instincts rather than following common thinking; it’s how he turned Meta into a multibillion-dollar tech juggernaut. Even so, at the beginning, he at least partially listened to counsel from reliable sources.

As an illustration, consider Roger McNamee, a Facebook early investor and the co-founder of the private equity firm Elevation Partners.

McNamee urged Zuckerberg to decline Yahoo’s $1 billion deal to purchase Facebook in 2006.

Sheryl Sandberg, the company’s previous COO, ultimately contributed significantly to the development of the company’s internal operations and advertising business.

McNamee later advised Zuckerberg to hire Sandberg.

Both times, Zuckerberg made choices that followed McNamee’s counsel, and both choices have turned out to be excellent ones. However, McNamee claimed in 2019 that as Meta expanded, Zuckerberg eventually stopped paying attention.

At least one significant result of the choice may have occurred in 2016 when McNamee attempted to alert Zuckerberg about the potential effects of Russian interference in American elections on Facebook’s platforms.

According to reports, Zuckerberg ignored McNamee for months after dismissing the warning.

Since then, Facebook has been identified as a crucial platform in Russia’s intervention activities, which may have influenced the election of President Donald Trump, according to U.S. intelligence agencies.

A profiteer with a desire for glory

Last but not least, according to George, Zuckerberg is a glory-seeker who values fame and money above all else.

These are the bosses that are never genuinely happy with what they have and would do anything to get more.

George claims that Zuckerberg puts Meta’s earnings and growth ahead of the company’s billions of users.

It’s hardly a novel observation: Zuckerberg’s company has been at the centre of debate over problems involving the privacy and health of its users for a long time.

With one case, a Wall Street Journal analysis conducted last year discovered that Instagram, which is owned by Meta, was causing users’ mental health issues, particularly in adolescent girls.

The inquiry revealed that Meta leadership made a conscious decision to disregard the issue in order to protect user engagement and growth.

According to George, the choice demonstrates Zuckerberg’s intention to put his financial interests first.

