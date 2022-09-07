Meta Connect event will be held on October 11

The long-awaited Project Cambria headset is expected to be unveiled.

New high-end headgear from the company would be released in October.

Mark Zuckerberg, provided a little teaser of the event.

Meta has announced that a Connect event would be held on October 11. The one-day virtual event will cover a wide range of virtual and augmented reality subjects. There will be educational development seminars as well as information sharing about the company’s latest technology. The long-awaited Project Cambria headset, which has been speculated for quite some time but has yet to be officially unveiled, will also most likely make its appearance at the event.

The founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, provided a little teaser of the event with a photo shared on his personal Facebook account. However, information about the event is scant. Zuckerberg can be seen sporting an unidentifiable headset, which is probably the Project Cambria device’s final design. The gadget would reportedly be sold to consumers under the name Meta Quest Pro, despite having a clever code name. A new, high-end headgear from the company would be released in October, according to a recent interview with Zuckerburg. Unusual eye and facial tracking technologies will probably be available with the new high-end headset.

Having avatars with full facial emotions would be a significant advancement for VR. Although it may not seem particularly fascinating, the technology isn’t very widespread; the closest thing is HTC’s Vive Facial tracker, which only records lip movements. Given that the company recently announced a new cooperation with Qualcomm, the Meta Quest Pro may also be powered by a new SoC. The new cooperation would result in “many generations of premium devices and experiences powered by proprietary VR platforms,” even though no new products were revealed at the time. With just over a month until the event, Meta will probably reveal additional information as the day approaches. All we can do right now is wait.

