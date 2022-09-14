Meta starts testing Messenger Community Chats

Community Chats will be available for Facebook Groups, and you will be able to participate through Facebook Messenger.

The experience seamlessly blends Messenger and Facebook Groups.

Today, Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta is beginning to test Community Chats for Facebook Groups inside Messenger, which sounds a little complex, so let’s break it down.

Community Chats are generally best thought of as Meta’s own take on Discord.

According to the source “With Community Chats, people can connect with their communities in real time around the topics they care about on both Facebook and Messenger via text, audio, and video. The experience seamlessly blends Messenger and Facebook Groups,” giving it a more instantaneous feel – “admins can now start a conversation about a topic and get in-the-moment responses instead of waiting for people to comment on a post.”

The person who creates the community chat can organise it into categories so that group members can easily find what interests them.

As an admin, you can create a chat for group members to discuss a certain topic, an event chat for an outing or meetup, a view-only broadcast chat to announce group-wide updates, and an admin-only chat to communicate with other admins and moderators.

You can also create audio channels, and once in the audio channel, participants have the choice to enable video.

As hinted thus far, community chats are exclusively accessible to members of a group. Facebook offers a number of moderation features to provide a positive experience.

