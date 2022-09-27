Meta wants you to easily create Instagram and Facebook accounts

Meta wants to make it easier for users to switch between Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Users can create new accounts using their Instagram and Facebook logins.

This would be done with Meta’s accounts centre and a centralised profile hub.

Meta wants to make the experience of its users better, so it is making it easier for subscribers to switch between its two platforms, which are Facebook and Instagram.

So, people who use either Facebook or Instagram would be able to switch between the two with the new Meta switching tool.

If you want to switch accounts, you can do so through the profile menu of either Facebook or Instagram.

Meta’s News Room shared a video about switching between linked accounts.

Take a look:

We’re introducing new features that make it easier to create, switch between and get notified for multiple profiles on @facebook and @instagram.https://t.co/JN1GXSPrFv pic.twitter.com/nztXYOoCMf — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) September 26, 2022

This feature is being tested right now, and people with iOS, Android, and Windows can all use it.

Meta wants these users to use this feature and give feedback so that this feature can be used by everyone.

Meta is also focusing on centralised accounts, which makes managing many accounts easier.

Even though this account creation feature is still being tested, it’s clear that Meta wants to get more people to sign up.

Meta used to say that opening a new account and switching between two accounts was a bad idea, but it seems that it now sees the benefits of doing these things.

