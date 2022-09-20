Microsoft Defender works well despite technical issues

Microsoft Defender for Windows is a one-in-all system that’s free (you have to buy the device) It covers infections and cybercrime, and does its job well.

Avast, AVG, and Avira also have spotless anti-malware records, unlike Defender.

A recent study on the effectiveness of anti-malware software by AV-Comparatives shows that Microsoft Defender is still good, but it has lost a bit of its edge.

Antivirus software is no longer a “nice to have around” in our cybercrime-filled times. With phishing attempts, brute force hacking, and another internet anonymous criminal activities, having walls up all the time seems necessary.

All systems need periodic reevaluations to ensure they’re not slacking. As cybercrime evolves, so must software.

AV-Comparatives does surveys and tests on a wide range of anti-malware and anti-virus products, and either keeps the results private for contracted work or puts them online for everyone to see.

This work provides unbiased opinions on software that developers can’t provide. Facebook is a good platform, but I don’t trust its employees’ figures.

Microsoft Defender’s released data shows a low number of compromised devices and false positives.

The latter refers to when anti-malware software alerts users of non-threats, such as legitimately obtained files.

Microsoft’s Office updates were reported by Defender this year; similar incidents occur when developers make their anti-software overly strict and in the incorrect direction.

Once this problem was fixed, Defender’s number of false positives went up. This is a small change, but it’s better than none.

