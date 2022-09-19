Microsoft Surface Pro 9 to come with 5G ARM chip.

The ninth generation of the company’s Surface Pro device has just been seen receiving FCC certification.

Surface Pro 9 will be available in WiFi-only and 5G-enabled versions at launch.

It might include a 13-inch display with a 2880 x 1920 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Microsoft is getting ready to introduce a new Surface device soon. The ninth generation of the company’s Surface Pro device has just been seen receiving FCC certification.

The Surface Pro 9 will be released with a number of new capabilities, including WiFi 6, the most recent version of Windows 11, and a 5G-capable processor for one of its models.

It appears that this CPU selection will also include ARM-based and even Intel processors. The American tech giant’s next Surface Pro model has since been discovered on the FCC certification database.

According to a global tech website source, the Surface Pro 9 will be available in both WiFi-only and 5G-enabled versions at launch.

According to reports, the new Surface Pro will start with a 128GB model and be available with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage.

The same goes for the RAM options, which come in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB sizes. That is to say, the top-tier 1TB model will come with 32GB of RAM.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset is expected to power the Surface Pro 9 with 5G capabilities, while a different model is expected to employ Intel’s newest 12th Gen CPU.

Unfortunately, more specific information about the Surface Pro 9 is currently unavailable.

But only if it resembles the preceding generation in any way. In other words, similar to the Surface Pro 8, it might include a 13-inch display with a 2880 x 1920 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Qualcomm Smart Transmit 3.0, which includes the Snapdragon X70 modem and delivers 5G connectivity and faster uplink speeds, is also highlighted by the FCC approval.

