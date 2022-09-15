Microsoft Teams app now includes TikTok remixed ringtone

Microsoft Teams ringtone has been remixed by Calum Newton, also known as CandyMoore.mp3 on TikTok.

The ringtone may be heard by navigating to settings and then “calls” in Teams.

TikTok is a popular app these days. This is clear because other apps are imitating its features, such as how Instagram and Facebook recently debuted TikTok-inspired reels. Microsoft appears to have enjoyed TikTok videos as well, as it has included a remixed version of the team’s ringtone in the Microsoft Teams app.

Calum Newton, also known as CandyMoore.mp3 on TikTok, made the Teams ringtone remix.

This remix was made by combining the funky voice of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with electronic dance music. This sound can be heard when your employer wants to talk to you and you want to get excited.

Microsoft removed Bill Gates’ voice for team reasons, but the end product is nearly identical to TikTok.

Even Microsoft's official TikTok account responded to the video, saying "we like it Picasso." Advertisement Surbhi Lohia, Microsoft Teams product manager, explained. "Calum Newton, who goes by CandyMoore.mp3 on social media, created an incredible remix of the ringtone, so we reached out and asked him to create a version that we could share with you. His remix is now available for users to customise their Teams experience, and it hits hard enough to make you want to dance. " The modified ringtone may be heard by navigating to settings and then "calls" in Teams. After that, choose "Remix" from the ringtone drop-down option. This option should be available on both the desktop and web versions of Microsoft Teams today, and if it isn't, the desktop programme has to be updated.