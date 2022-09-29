MIT engineers design underwater wireless camera with no battery.

MIT engineers have created a wireless camera that can function underwater for extended periods of time.

The device is fueled by sound.

It takes better pictures than its predecessors and can work in low light.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Communications, MIT engineers have created a wireless, battery-free camera that can function underwater for extended periods of time.

According to engineers, the device is fueled by sound. According to researchers, this camera is 100,000 times more effective than the cameras that came before it.

Even better, the camera can wirelessly transmit data to the scientists while submerged and take colored photos. The camera takes better pictures than its predecessors and can work in low light.

As a result, it might be among the most inventive cameras ever created. Scientists can rely on the camera before taking it back to the surface because it doesn’t need any electricity.

Sound waves’ mechanical energy is transformed into electrical energy by the gadget. Strong visuals are produced by this energy, which also employs them in communication.

