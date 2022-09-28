Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Mobile Gaming Division of Netflix Introduces “Game Handles”
Mobile Gaming Division of Netflix Introduces “Game Handles”

Mobile Gaming Division of Netflix Introduces “Game Handles”

Articles
Advertisement
Mobile Gaming Division of Netflix Introduces “Game Handles”

Mobile Gaming Division of Netflix Introduces “Game Handles”

Advertisement
  • Game handles will be available on both iOS and Android devices.
  • Users can use their real name or the name they use for their Netflix account.
  • Netflix will also make it a requirement for a better gaming experience.
Advertisement

Netflix now has an option for its subscribers to personalize their gamer IDs for use with its original content. Members are getting the feature on both iOS and Android devices. With the game handles, Netflix members can make a unique username that can be used across all of Netflix’s games. This includes multiplayer games like Rival Pirates, where the handles could help identify players, and games with leaderboards like Dominos Café and Lucky Luna.

Also mentioned by Netflix is the fact that game handles will facilitate player discovery, friendship formation, and competitive play. Users will have to download the mobile games to their devices before they can use the new game handles feature. Sign in with their Netflix account information. Rival Pirates and Lucky Luna are games for iOS that will let you choose your in-game handle when they come out. On Android, open the Netflix app and go to the Games tab. Tap on the “Create your Netflix game handle” banner.

In a way that’s not necessarily obvious, this function is really useful. By using their real name or the name they use for their Netflix account. Netflix will also make it a requirement for a better gaming experience. Netflix also says, “this feature is only the beginning in building a tailored game experience for our members around the world.”

They’ve officially announced the titles that will work with game handles. The games are her below:

  1. Into The Breach
    2. Advertisement
  2. Bowling Ballers
  3. Mahjong Solitaire
  4. Heads Up! Netflix Edition
  5. Wild Things: Animal Adventures
  6. Rival Pirates
  7. Lucky Luna
    8. Advertisement
  8. Dominoes Cafe

Also Read

Athena shows France descending into civil war on Netflix
Athena shows France descending into civil war on Netflix

Romain Gavras' "Athena" shows France descending into civil war following riots over...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story