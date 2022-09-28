Mobile Gaming Division of Netflix Introduces “Game Handles”

Game handles will be available on both iOS and Android devices.

Netflix now has an option for its subscribers to personalize their gamer IDs for use with its original content. Members are getting the feature on both iOS and Android devices. With the game handles, Netflix members can make a unique username that can be used across all of Netflix’s games. This includes multiplayer games like Rival Pirates, where the handles could help identify players, and games with leaderboards like Dominos Café and Lucky Luna.

Also mentioned by Netflix is the fact that game handles will facilitate player discovery, friendship formation, and competitive play. Users will have to download the mobile games to their devices before they can use the new game handles feature. Sign in with their Netflix account information. Rival Pirates and Lucky Luna are games for iOS that will let you choose your in-game handle when they come out. On Android, open the Netflix app and go to the Games tab. Tap on the “Create your Netflix game handle” banner.

In a way that’s not necessarily obvious, this function is really useful. By using their real name or the name they use for their Netflix account. Netflix will also make it a requirement for a better gaming experience. Netflix also says, “this feature is only the beginning in building a tailored game experience for our members around the world.”

They’ve officially announced the titles that will work with game handles. The games are her below:

Into The Breach
Bowling Ballers
Mahjong Solitaire
Heads Up!
Netflix Edition
Wild Things: Animal Adventures
Rival Pirates
Lucky Luna
Dominoes Cafe

