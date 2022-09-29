Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Moon shows impacts of dinosaur-killing asteroid; study

Moon shows impacts of dinosaur-killing asteroid; study

Articles
Advertisement
Moon shows impacts of dinosaur-killing asteroid; study

Moon shows impacts of dinosaur-killing asteroid; study.

Advertisement
  • Dinosaurs may have been wiped out by meteorites that hit Earth billions of years ago.
  • China’s Change 5 probe has brought samples from the moon to Earth.
  • Analysis shows important events that affected the earth were part of other events happening in space.
Advertisement

Surprising information about the past of our solar system has been revealed by China’s Change 5, which brought samples from the moon to Earth. Science Advances has reported on one such discovery.

The dinosaurs may have been killed by the meteorites that struck our planet and the moon thousands of years ago, according to evidence discovered by scientists.

The lunar soil analysis demonstrated that important events that affected the earth were part of other events happening in space, say experts from Curtin University.

The team scrutinized tiny glass beads from two billion years ago to reach the conclusion.

Scientists said that those beads must have been created by the heat and pressure of meteorites. The silicate fragments might have developed as a result of volcanic eruptions.

Researchers employed numerous microscopic analytical techniques and geological surveys.

Advertisement

They discovered that some spherules, or lunar beads, were from the same era as the crater events that wiped out the dinosaurs.

 

Also Read

Storm Ian postponed the Launch of NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket
Storm Ian postponed the Launch of NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket

The Artemis I Moon rocket was scheduled to lift off from Florida's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story