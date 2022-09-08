Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch next week
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch next week

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch next week

Articles
Advertisement
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch next week

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch next week.

Advertisement
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Ultra are expected to go on sale on September 13.
  • Moto S30 Pro has been rebranded.
  • In China, the smartphone is offered in black and blue hues.
Advertisement

Motorola announced last month that it would introduce new Edge-series phones on September 8 in India and across the globe.

The day has come, but as of the time this story was being written, there had been no news on the anticipated Edge 30 series.

Mukul Sharma, a tipper, predicted yesterday that the Edge 30 Ultra would make its debut in India on September 13.

The Edge 30 Fusion will also make its debut on the same day, according to a fresh tweet from the tipster.

Sharma claims that the Edge 30 Fusion, which includes a borderless 144Hz P-OLED display and a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, will go on sale at the same time as the Edge 30 Ultra on September 13.

Since it will be a “flagship killer,” it is expected to compete in the Indian market against flagships that are reasonably priced at less than INR 40,000 ($502).

Advertisement

According to the Edge 30 Fusion reports, the Moto S30 Pro, which made its debut last month in China, has been rebranded. In China, the smartphone is offered in black and blue hues.

The tipster’s photograph reveals a brand-new gold color option for the Edge 30 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specs (as anticipated)

A 6.55-inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate will be available on the Edge 30 Fusion.

The Snapdragon 888+-powered smartphone will include up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. A 4,400mAh battery with 68W rapid charging capabilities will be inside.

The Edge 30 Fusion will have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Advertisement

A 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS capability, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor will all be mounted on its rear panel.

Other features like an in-screen fingerprint reader and Ready For Functionality will be included.

 

Also Read

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan & features
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan & features

Another smartphone is circulating in the rumor mill as Motorola prepares to launch...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Twitter needs your phone number to verify Blue subscription
Twitter needs your phone number to verify Blue subscription
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan with powerful RAM
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan with powerful RAM
Realme 8 5G price in Pakistan & features
Realme 8 5G price in Pakistan & features
Vivo officially debuted Y22 with 5000mAh battery and blistering performance
Vivo officially debuted Y22 with 5000mAh battery and blistering performance
Xiaomi Redmi 10A 4GB price in Pakistan with long-lasting battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10A 4GB price in Pakistan with long-lasting battery
Microsoft Outlook now has built-in chat function called Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Outlook now has built-in chat function called Microsoft Teams
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story