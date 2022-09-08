Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch next week.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Ultra are expected to go on sale on September 13.

Moto S30 Pro has been rebranded.

In China, the smartphone is offered in black and blue hues.

Advertisement

Motorola announced last month that it would introduce new Edge-series phones on September 8 in India and across the globe.

The day has come, but as of the time this story was being written, there had been no news on the anticipated Edge 30 series.

Mukul Sharma, a tipper, predicted yesterday that the Edge 30 Ultra would make its debut in India on September 13.

The Edge 30 Fusion will also make its debut on the same day, according to a fresh tweet from the tipster.

Sharma claims that the Edge 30 Fusion, which includes a borderless 144Hz P-OLED display and a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, will go on sale at the same time as the Edge 30 Ultra on September 13.

Since it will be a “flagship killer,” it is expected to compete in the Indian market against flagships that are reasonably priced at less than INR 40,000 ($502).

Advertisement

According to the Edge 30 Fusion reports, the Moto S30 Pro, which made its debut last month in China, has been rebranded. In China, the smartphone is offered in black and blue hues.

The tipster’s photograph reveals a brand-new gold color option for the Edge 30 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specs (as anticipated)

A 6.55-inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate will be available on the Edge 30 Fusion.

The Snapdragon 888+-powered smartphone will include up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. A 4,400mAh battery with 68W rapid charging capabilities will be inside.

The Edge 30 Fusion will have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Advertisement

A 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS capability, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor will all be mounted on its rear panel.

Other features like an in-screen fingerprint reader and Ready For Functionality will be included.

Also Read Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in Pakistan & features Another smartphone is circulating in the rumor mill as Motorola prepares to launch...