Motorola Moto E22 price in Pakistan & specs

The Motorola Moto E22 is a new mid-range phone that will be released soon. The new phone has a Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 chipset and a 2.3GHz Octa-core Processor, which makes it run very quickly.

The Android 12 operating system is what makes it work.

The upcoming smartphone will have an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen that is 6.5 inches in size and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a PPI density of 270.

Motorola Moto E22 price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto E22 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/- Motorola Moto E22 Specs: BASIC INFO Brand Motorola Model Moto E22 Status Coming soon Release Date 2023, March BODY Dimensions 164 x 75 x 8.5 mm Weight 184 g Colours Slate Gray, Misty Silver Body Material Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust Water repellent design DISPLAY Size 6.5 inches Type IPS LCD Resolutions 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 270 ppi density Multi-touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41 5G No Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected] Front 16 MP

HDR

[email protected] HARDWARE OS Android 12 Chipset Mediatek Helio G37 CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Card Slot microSDXC BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Yes Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charger Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck Yes

Loudspeaker Yes Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0 Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC No

