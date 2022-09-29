Advertisement
Motorola Moto E22 price in Pakistan & specs

Motorola Moto E22

  • The Moto E22 is a new mid-range phone that will be released soon.
  • The phone has a Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 chipset and a 2.3GHz Octa-core processor.

The Motorola Moto E22 is a new mid-range phone that will be released soon. The new phone has a Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 chipset and a 2.3GHz Octa-core Processor, which makes it run very quickly.

The Android 12 operating system is what makes it work.

The upcoming smartphone will have an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen that is 6.5 inches in size and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a PPI density of 270.

Motorola Moto E22 price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto E22 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-

Motorola Moto E22 Specs:

BASIC INFO
BrandMotorola
ModelMoto E22
StatusComing soon
Release Date2023, March
BODY
Dimensions164 x 75 x 8.5 mm
Weight184 g
ColoursSlate Gray, Misty Silver
Body MaterialGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustWater repellent design
DISPLAY
Size6.5 inches
TypeIPS LCD
Resolutions720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI270 ppi density
Multi-touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41
5GNo
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected]
Front16 MP
HDR
[email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12
ChipsetMediatek Helio G37
CPUOcta-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
RAM4GB
Storage64GB / 128GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableYes
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charger
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck Yes
Loudspeaker Yes
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCNo

