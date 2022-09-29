Motorola Moto E22 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & specs
The Infinix Zero X Pro will be in the mid-range price range....
The Motorola Moto E22 is a new mid-range phone that will be released soon. The new phone has a Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 chipset and a 2.3GHz Octa-core Processor, which makes it run very quickly.
The Android 12 operating system is what makes it work.
The upcoming smartphone will have an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen that is 6.5 inches in size and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a PPI density of 270.
The Motorola Moto E22 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Moto E22
|Status
|Coming soon
|Release Date
|2023, March
|BODY
|Dimensions
|164 x 75 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|Colours
|Slate Gray, Misty Silver
|Body Material
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|Water repellent design
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Resolutions
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|270 ppi density
|Multi-touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41
|5G
|No
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|16 MP
HDR
[email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G37
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Yes
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charger
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck Yes
Loudspeaker Yes
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|No
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.