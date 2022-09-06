Motorola Moto G Go with Helio G25 listed on GeekBench.

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo are three new smartphones that Motorola is preparing to release soon.

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo are three new smartphones that Motorola is currently preparing to release soon.

The company is also developing a new Moto G Go model, according to a recent benchmark filing.

The forthcoming smartphone was just recently discovered on the well-known testing website GeekBench.

According to this listing, the business intends to release a new range of reasonably priced smartphones under the G series label, with the Moto G Go serving as the lead model.

The new device will come pre-installed with Android 11 OS, according to the GeekBench database.

However, the device’s moniker also suggests that it might be using the Android Go operating system. For those who don’t know, Android Go is essentially Android for phones with less RAM and storage.

The Moto G Go is shown in the benchmarks listing with 2GB of RAM, however, there may also be a 3GB RAM model. Although its storage options are not specified, they might be either 32GB or 64GB.

The model number for the processor in the Moto G Go was another noteworthy characteristic made public on the platform.

The MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, popularly known as the “MT6762G,” is what this device is actually made of. It also includes an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Unfortunately, specific information about this item is presently lacking, but more information should soon become available. So stay tuned for further information on this smartphone.

