Mozilla claims that Google Chrome is unfairly competing with them

In the realm of social media, rivalry is commonplace. We hear about cold fights between competitors every once in a while. This time, Mozilla has said that Google Chrome is to blame for its condition getting worse. If you’ve ever used Mozilla’s Firefox browser, you know that it used to be one of the best. But as Chrome Browser became more popular, it began to lose its market share. Google Chrome is to blame because of this.

Mozilala has called dout to Google, shedding light on Google’s anticompetitive actions that lead to firefox’s demise now that Chrome is king. Mozilla has put out a report about this that shows how Google, Apple, and Microsoft influenced users for their own gain. Reports say that they have made it hard for users to switch to another browser by making the integration complicated.

Before Chrome was widely used, people who accessed Google from a non-Chrome browser were prompted to download Chrome. If you use Windows, you’ve probably seen a message from Microsoft trying to get you to use Edge. There’s no doubt that these strategies work, but they hurt third parties like Mozilla by giving them an unfair advantage.

Undoubtedly, Mozilla is correct, at least partially. More and more companies are doing things that hurt competition and hurt other browsers. But there’s nothing we can do about it. Reason: Everyone is running a business, and there is no law that says this is wrong.

Even though we know that Chrome uses deceptive methods to get users, Mozilla needs to find more ways and new features to get people to switch to its platform.

