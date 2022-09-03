NASA will attempt a second launch of the Artemis Moon rocket  

When NASA attempted to launch the Artemis I Moon mission off Earth, it was prevented by a combination of technical and weather issues.

The US space agency will make another attempt to launch its most potent rocket in the next hours. When NASA attempted to launch the Artemis I Moon mission off Earth on Monday, it was prevented by a combination of technical and weather issues.

However, the atmosphere at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center is still upbeat.

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket despatch attempt on Saturday has been scheduled for the beginning of a two-hour window that starts at 14:17 local time (19:17 BST; 18:17 GMT).

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket despatch attempt on Saturday has been scheduled for the beginning of a two-hour window that starts at 14:17 local time (19:17 BST; 18:17 GMT).

The goal of the 100-meter-tall spacecraft will be to launch a human-rated capsule toward the Moon, something that hasn’t happened since Project Apollo came to a halt in 1972.

Since Artemis I is a technology demonstration, there won’t be a crew on board. However, if the mission goes according to plan, Artemis II, which is scheduled to launch in 2024, would most definitely be carrying people.

Therefore, Jessica Mier, a NASA astronaut, advised everyone to exercise some patience as the SLS approaches its first flight and not to be surprised if there are any further delays.

“Yeah, of course, it’s frustrating for everybody, but it’s not unexpected,” she told BBC News.

“It’s part of how we do things at Nasa. The SLS will eventually have humans on it, my friends, and my colleagues. So, we need to make sure this test flight goes well.”

