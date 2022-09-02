NaturalVision Evolved is the latest version of the GTA 5 graphics mod

The mod has been in development since 2010.

The Single Player Beta is now available for free.

NaturalVision, on the other hand, concentrates on directly changing game assets.

NaturalVision has finally released the highly anticipated GTA 5 extreme graphics mod. NaturalVision Evolved, unlike the bulk of realistic graphics tweaks, does not decrease game visual quality. The Grand Theft Auto 5 mod has been in production for a long time and is a full makeover of lighting, textures, models, and more, while remaining loyal to the game’s graphic design.

The work and editing in this "final cinematic trailer" are incredible on their own. Modifying graphics in Grand Theft Auto games is nothing new, with tools like ENBseries and SweetFX allowing modders to take control of the game's renderer and modify its output. However, the quality is very dependant on the presets you use with these tools, and even then, the results might vary greatly depending on the lighting conditions in-game. NaturalVision, on the other hand, concentrates on directly changing game assets like textures and models, is more consistently improved, and has less of an impact on performance.

NaturalVision Remastered, an earlier version of the mod, was released five years ago and has been regularly updated since then. NaturalVision Evolved work began in 2020, with Patreon patrons receiving a "early access" version. The Single Player Beta is now accessible for free on RazedMods.com, the developer's website.

We spoke with Razed, pseudonym Jamil Rashid, about his work on the mod in 2019. He thought that the mod update for that year would be his last. However, we can now speculate that the above trailer may not be the “final cinematic trailer” after all.

