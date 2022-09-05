Advertisement
New Apple Watch SE to introduce at Apple Event

  • The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro will be unveiled at an event on Wednesday.
  • An update to the S8 chip is in the works for the Apple Watch.
  • Apple may also unveil the updated AirPods Pro, as well as three new augmented reality headset ventures.
According to rumors, the next Apple Watch SE will be equipped with the Apple S8 CPU. It’s unclear whether the Apple Watch has acquired any additional sensors or functionalities since the 2020 release of the Apple Watch SE.

Additionally, the cost has not been determined. Currently, the 40mm model of the Apple Watch SE costs $279, while the 44mm model costs $309. As was already mentioned, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro will be unveiled at the event.

For the first time, the forthcoming Apple Watch will have body temperature monitoring. While an update to the S8 chip is in the works.

Furthermore, the Pro model will be more suitable for usage in sports and fitness, with a more durable titanium housing. The Pro model will set you back roughly $900.

Furthermore, Apple may unveil the updated AirPods Pro, as well as three new Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality headset ventures, at the event.

We also recently learned that Apple will rename the iPhone 14 Max to the iPhone 14 Plus. Nonetheless, Apple has not disclosed any information on this. However, we will learn more about it on Wednesday. So keep an eye out.

