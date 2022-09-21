Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • New IT Park in Islamabad to generate about 15,000 jobs
New IT Park in Islamabad to generate about 15,000 jobs

New IT Park in Islamabad to generate about 15,000 jobs

Articles
Advertisement
New IT Park in Islamabad to generate about 15,000 jobs

New IT Park in Islamabad to generate about 15,000 jobs .

Advertisement
  • Pakistan’s Information Technology (IT) Park is anticipated to create 15,000 new positions for experts, IT professionals, and students.
  • The park will have 12 floors and 66,893 square meters of floor space.
  • It is being established with financial support from the Exim Bank of Korea.
Advertisement

Islamabad’s Information Technology (IT) Park is anticipated to create 15,000 new positions for experts, IT professionals, and students, according to the local media.

As part of the initiatives to create a Digital Pakistan, Syed Aminul Haque, the Minister for IT and Telecommunication (MoITT), lay its foundation in Chak Shehzad last year.

More than 5,000 people will be employed directly and indirectly during the construction phase, and 5,000 more people will be employed directly and indirectly once the park is finished.

An official from the MoITT stated that the project’s estimated cost is Rs. 13.27 billion. The MoITT is establishing the IT Park with financial support from the Exim Bank of Korea.

Keep in mind that Minister Haq and Ambassador Suh Sangpyo of the Republic of Korea are credited with developing the concept for the IT Park in Islamabad.

Over 120 startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) will be able to rent office space at the park, along with supporting amenities including testing labs, classrooms, an industry-academia linkage center, an auditorium, etc.

Advertisement

Around 120 startups and small to medium-sized businesses would initially have access to office space in Islamabad’s IT Park as well as other auxiliary facilities. These include testing facilities, lecture halls, a center for industry-academia links, and an auditorium.

In addition to adding economic value, the IT Park is expected to help the IT sector overcome its infrastructure shortage, support technology transfer through academic-industry partnerships, facilitate technology commercialization, and enhance research and development.

It is anticipated to boost Pakistan’s industrial competitiveness and IT exports while attracting federal direct investment.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has already given its blessing to the building’s design, and MoITT has also gotten the EPA’s blessing for the project’s construction.

The park will have 12 floors and 66,893 square meters of floor space.

On the Pakistani side, all construction work has been finished, while on the Korean side, contract awarding is now taking place with completion anticipated in the upcoming weeks.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

PM to lay foundation stone of IT park  
PM to lay foundation stone of IT park  

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said...

 

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 14 pro max price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 14 pro max price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 pro price in Pakistan and features
Vivo S1 pro price in Pakistan and features
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme c25 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme c25 price in Pakistan & specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story