 Newly released 31 emojis are available on Google

The official emojis catalogue for cellphones, maintained by the Unicode Consortium, has released the Unicode 15.0 standard, which adds 31 new emojis. A pushing hand, a shaking face, a moose, a goose, a pink heart, and a Wi-Fi sign are among the new emojis.

The fewest number of additions to the emoji repertoire in recent years are the 31 available emojis. The illustrations for these emojis were revealed in July, and now that they have been authorised, phone manufacturers, operating system makers, and app developers will apply their own versions to deliver them to your devices.

Google has released these new emojis alongside its Noto font for the web, allowing developers to include them into their projects.

By the end of this year on Android and early in the following year on other Google devices, new emojis will be accessible, according to Google. Since the NOTO typeface is available in a variety of colours, the business has also released a revised monochrome version with all new emojis.

The COLRv1 standard, which enables you to adjust certain aspects of the font, is another innovation from the company. For instance, if you have duck emoji, you may mix the colours of the various components to create a totally new version. COLRv1 support is currently only available in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, with Firefox support coming soon.

The whole experience would improve as a result of this, and users would now be able to create personalised emojis of their own design.

