Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia 105 4G

Advertisement
  • The Nokia 105 4G sports a TFT display with a 1.8-inch screen that is ideal for viewing anything on this handset.
  • The phone also has powerful speakers built-in, making it an excellent choice for listening to music.
  • It contains 45 megabytes of built-in memory as well as 128 megabytes of RAM.
Advertisement

Nokia is trying to release the 105 4G bar phone to the market as soon as possible. This phone’s specifications are quite decent. Support for Nokia 105 4G dual-SIM cards.

The Nokia 105 4G sports a TFT display with a 1.8-inch screen that is ideal for viewing anything on this handset.

Nokia’s 105 4G has powerful speakers built-in, making it an excellent choice for listening to music.

It contains 45 megabytes of built-in memory as well as 128 megabytes of RAM.

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan

The Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,949/-

Advertisement

Nokia 105 4G Specs

BuildOSSeries 30+
Dimensions121 x 50 x 14.5 mm
Weight80 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorChipsetUnisoc T107
DisplayTechnologyQQVGA Display
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in48MB Built-in, 128MB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSNo
RadioFM radio (wired + wireless dual mode)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesAudioMP3 player, 3-in-1 speaker
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraReadout assist, Torch, Games, English with Oxford (from Origin Data), Internet
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 1020 mAh
Standbyup to 11 days (Dual SIM, 3G)
Talktimeup to 6 hrs (Dual SIM, 3G)

Also Read

Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan & specs
Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei is releasing a new phone called the Y9 2019. The phone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story