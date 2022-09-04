Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan & specs
Nokia is trying to release the 105 4G bar phone to the market as soon as possible. This phone’s specifications are quite decent. Support for Nokia 105 4G dual-SIM cards.
The Nokia 105 4G sports a TFT display with a 1.8-inch screen that is ideal for viewing anything on this handset.
Nokia’s 105 4G has powerful speakers built-in, making it an excellent choice for listening to music.
It contains 45 megabytes of built-in memory as well as 128 megabytes of RAM.
The Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,949/-
|Build
|OS
|Series 30+
|Dimensions
|121 x 50 x 14.5 mm
|Weight
|80 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|Chipset
|Unisoc T107
|Display
|Technology
|QQVGA Display
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|48MB Built-in, 128MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|No
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM radio (wired + wireless dual mode)
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Audio
|MP3 player, 3-in-1 speaker
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Readout assist, Torch, Games, English with Oxford (from Origin Data), Internet
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 1020 mAh
|Standby
|up to 11 days (Dual SIM, 3G)
|Talktime
|up to 6 hrs (Dual SIM, 3G)
