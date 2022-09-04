Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & specs

The Nokia 105 4G sports a TFT display with a 1.8-inch screen that is ideal for viewing anything on this handset.

The phone also has powerful speakers built-in, making it an excellent choice for listening to music.

It contains 45 megabytes of built-in memory as well as 128 megabytes of RAM.

Nokia is trying to release the 105 4G bar phone to the market as soon as possible. This phone’s specifications are quite decent. Support for Nokia 105 4G dual-SIM cards.

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan

The Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,949/-

Nokia 105 4G Specs

Build OS Series 30+ Dimensions 121 x 50 x 14.5 mm Weight 80 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor Chipset Unisoc T107 Display Technology QQVGA Display Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) Memory Built-in 48MB Built-in, 128MB RAM Card No Camera Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth No GPS No Radio FM radio (wired + wireless dual mode) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Audio MP3 player, 3-in-1 speaker Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Readout assist, Torch, Games, English with Oxford (from Origin Data), Internet Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 1020 mAh Standby up to 11 days (Dual SIM, 3G) Talktime up to 6 hrs (Dual SIM, 3G)

