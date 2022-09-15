Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & full specs
Nokia is trying to get the 105 4G bar phone to market as soon as possible. The specifications of this phone are extremely good. Support for Nokia 105 4G dual-SIM cards
The Nokia 105 4G has a 1.8-inch TFT display that is suitable for viewing anything on this handset.
The Nokia 105 4G features powerful speakers built-in, making it a fantastic choice for music listening.
It has 45 megabytes of internal memory and 128 megabytes of RAM.
The Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-
|Build
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colours
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|Display
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colours
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|2000 contacts
|SMS
|500
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Plastic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 619 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs 25 min
