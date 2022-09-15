Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & full specs

Nokia is trying to get the 105 4G bar phone to market as soon as possible.

It has 45 megabytes of internal memory and 128 megabytes of RAM.

Support for Nokia 105 4G dual-SIM cards

The Nokia 105 4G has a 1.8-inch TFT display that is suitable for viewing anything on this handset.

The Nokia 105 4G features powerful speakers built-in, making it a fantastic choice for music listening.

It has 45 megabytes of internal memory and 128 megabytes of RAM.

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan The Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/- Advertisement Nokia 105 full specs Build Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colours Black, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 Display Technology TFT, 65K colours Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) Memory Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card No Contacts 2000 contacts SMS 500 Camera Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth Yes GPS No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv1.1 (charging only) NFC No Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Plastic body, Organizer , Voice memo , FlashLight, Games Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh Standby up to 619 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs 25 min

