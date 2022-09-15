Advertisement
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & full specs

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & full specs

Nokia 105

  • Nokia is trying to get the 105 4G bar phone to market as soon as possible.
  • It has 45 megabytes of internal memory and 128 megabytes of RAM.

Nokia is trying to get the 105 4G bar phone to market as soon as possible. The specifications of this phone are extremely good. Support for Nokia 105 4G dual-SIM cards

The Nokia 105 4G has a 1.8-inch TFT display that is suitable for viewing anything on this handset.

The Nokia 105 4G features powerful speakers built-in, making it a fantastic choice for music listening.

It has 45 megabytes of internal memory and 128 megabytes of RAM.

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-

Nokia 105 full specs

BuildDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColoursBlack, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DisplayTechnologyTFT, 65K colours
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
Contacts2000 contacts
SMS500
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothYes
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFCNo
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlastic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standbyup to 619 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs 25 min

