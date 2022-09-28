Nokia 110 price in Pakistan & specifications

The new Nokia 110 has 4 megabytes of memory built-in and a slot for a microSD card with 32 megapixels.

Since 2019, models of the Nokia 110 have been sold in Pakistan. This phone has features that make it a good choice if you’re looking for a cheap-feature phone.

The new Nokia 110 has 4 megabytes of memory built-in, which can be used to store messages and contacts.

The Nokia 110 has a slot for a microSD card with 32 megapixels, which lets you add more space to the phone.

Nokia 110’s MP3 player is always ready to play music.

Nokia 110 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 110 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 3,700. Nokia 110 Specifications BUILD OS Nokia Series 30+ Dimensions 115. 15 x 49.85 x 14.3mm Weight 86 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colours Ocean Blue, Pink, Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 DISPLAY Technology QQVGA Display Size 1.7 Inches Resolution 240 x 320 Pixels (~235 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 32GB) CAMERA Main VGA Features Video ([email protected]) Front No Camera CONNECTIVITY WLAN No Bluetooth No GPS No Radio FM Radio with RDS USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No FEATURES Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra SNS applications, Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo , FlashLight, Games BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Removable 800 mAh Standby up to 18.5 days Talktime up to 14 hrs

