Nokia 110 price in Pakistan & specifications

Nokia 110 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Nokia 110 price in Pakistan & specifications

Nokia 110

  • The new Nokia 110 has 4 megabytes of memory built-in and a slot for a microSD card with 32 megapixels.
  • Since 2019, models of the Nokia 110 have been sold in Pakistan.
  • It’s a good choice if you’re looking for a cheap-feature phone.
Since 2019, models of the Nokia 110 have been sold in Pakistan. This phone has features that make it a good choice if you’re looking for a cheap-feature phone.

The new Nokia 110 has 4 megabytes of memory built-in, which can be used to store messages and contacts.

The Nokia 110 has a slot for a microSD card with 32 megapixels, which lets you add more space to the phone.

Nokia 110’s MP3 player is always ready to play music.

Nokia 110 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 110 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 3,700.

Nokia 110 Specifications

BUILDOSNokia Series 30+
Dimensions115.15 x 49.85 x 14.3mm
Weight86 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColoursOcean Blue, Pink, Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DISPLAYTechnologyQQVGA Display
Size1.7 Inches
Resolution240 x 320 Pixels (~235 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 32GB)
CAMERAMainVGA
FeaturesVideo ([email protected])
FrontNo Camera
CONNECTIVITYWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio with RDS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
FEATURESAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSNS applications, Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Removable 800 mAh
Standbyup to 18.5 days
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
