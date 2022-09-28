Nokia 110 price in Pakistan & specifications

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
Apple may replace the iPhone "Pro Max" with an "Ultra" model next...
Since 2019, models of the Nokia 110 have been sold in Pakistan. This phone has features that make it a good choice if you’re looking for a cheap-feature phone.
The new Nokia 110 has 4 megabytes of memory built-in, which can be used to store messages and contacts.
The Nokia 110 has a slot for a microSD card with 32 megapixels, which lets you add more space to the phone.
Nokia 110’s MP3 player is always ready to play music.
The Nokia 110 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 3,700.
|BUILD
|OS
|Nokia Series 30+
|Dimensions
|115.15 x 49.85 x 14.3mm
|Weight
|86 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colours
|Ocean Blue, Pink, Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|QQVGA Display
|Size
|1.7 Inches
|Resolution
|240 x 320 Pixels (~235 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 32GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|VGA
|Features
|Video ([email protected])
|Front
|No Camera
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|No
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio with RDS
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|FEATURES
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|SNS applications, Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 18.5 days
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
