Nokia 222 price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia just unveiled the 222, a low-cost phone that can operate for days without charging and capture limitless memories with its 2-megapixel camera.

The Nokia 222 quickly allows you to share wonderful images with your loved ones on any social network of your choice or as a multimedia message.

The company has paid careful attention to the design of the Nokia 222 so that you can feel the smooth and reflective surface with matching keys and slender qualities that will captivate you every time you look at it.

Nokia’s elegant 222 will never weary you. You can rely on it and take it with you because it has 29 days of stable standby time, a 2.0MP camera on the back, and a stereo FM radio.

Nokia’s 222 is available in two eye-catching colours: midnight black and clear white.

Nokia 222 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 222 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,200/-

Nokia 222 Specs

Build Dimensions 116 x 50 x 12.9 mm Weight 79 g SIM Dual SIM, Mini SIM Colors Black, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM 900 / 1800 Display Technology TFT, 256K colors Size 2.4 inches Resolution 240 x 320 pixels (~167 ppi pixel density) Memory Card microSD (support up to 32GB) Contacts 1000 entries Camera Main 2 MP, 1600 x 1200 pixels Features Video [email protected] Front No Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth v3.0 with A2DP GPS No Radio Stereo FM radio USB microUSB v2.0 NFC No Data GPRS Up to 85.6 kbps, EDGE Up to 236.8 kbps Features Audio 3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone Browser WAP 2.0/xHTML Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM Games Built-in Torch No Extra Predictive text input, call recording, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/AAC player, SNS applications Battery Capacity 1100 mAh Standby up to 696 hrs Talktime up to 20 hrs

