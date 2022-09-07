Nokia 222 price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan & specs
Nokia is introducing the new Nokia 6310 2021. The phone contains dual...
Nokia just unveiled the 222, a low-cost phone that can operate for days without charging and capture limitless memories with its 2-megapixel camera.
The Nokia 222 quickly allows you to share wonderful images with your loved ones on any social network of your choice or as a multimedia message.
The company has paid careful attention to the design of the Nokia 222 so that you can feel the smooth and reflective surface with matching keys and slender qualities that will captivate you every time you look at it.
Nokia’s elegant 222 will never weary you. You can rely on it and take it with you because it has 29 days of stable standby time, a 2.0MP camera on the back, and a stereo FM radio.
Nokia’s 222 is available in two eye-catching colours: midnight black and clear white.
The Nokia 222 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,200/-
|Build
|Dimensions
|116 x 50 x 12.9 mm
|Weight
|79 g
|SIM
|Dual SIM, Mini SIM
|Colors
|Black, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM 900 / 1800
|Display
|Technology
|TFT, 256K colors
|Size
|2.4 inches
|Resolution
|240 x 320 pixels (~167 ppi pixel density)
|Memory
|Card
|microSD (support up to 32GB)
|Contacts
|1000 entries
|Camera
|Main
|2 MP, 1600 x 1200 pixels
|Features
|Video [email protected]
|Front
|No
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|v3.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|Stereo FM radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS Up to 85.6 kbps, EDGE Up to 236.8 kbps
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
|Browser
|WAP 2.0/xHTML
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|No
|Extra
|Predictive text input, call recording, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/AAC player, SNS applications
|Battery
|Capacity
|1100 mAh
|Standby
|up to 696 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 20 hrs
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.