Nokia 222 price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia just unveiled the 222, a low-cost phone that can operate for days without charging and capture limitless memories with its 2-megapixel camera.

The Nokia 222 quickly allows you to share wonderful images with your loved ones on any social network of your choice or as a multimedia message.

The company has paid careful attention to the design of the Nokia 222 so that you can feel the smooth and reflective surface with matching keys and slender qualities that will captivate you every time you look at it.

Nokia’s elegant 222 will never weary you. You can rely on it and take it with you because it has 29 days of stable standby time, a 2.0MP camera on the back, and a stereo FM radio.

Nokia’s 222 is available in two eye-catching colours: midnight black and clear white.

Nokia 222 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 222 price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,200/-

Nokia 222 Specs

BuildDimensions116 x 50 x 12.9 mm
Weight79 g
SIMDual SIM, Mini SIM
ColorsBlack, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM 900 / 1800
DisplayTechnologyTFT, 256K colors
Size2.4 inches
Resolution240 x 320 pixels (~167 ppi pixel density)
MemoryCardmicroSD (support up to 32GB)
Contacts1000 entries
CameraMain2 MP, 1600 x 1200 pixels
FeaturesVideo [email protected]
FrontNo
ConnectivityWLANNo
Bluetoothv3.0 with A2DP
GPSNo
RadioStereo FM radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS Up to 85.6 kbps, EDGE Up to 236.8 kbps
FeaturesAudio3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
BrowserWAP 2.0/xHTML
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
GamesBuilt-in
TorchNo
ExtraPredictive text input, call recording, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/AAC player, SNS applications
BatteryCapacity1100 mAh
Standbyup to 696 hrs
Talktimeup to 20 hrs
