Nokia 6300 4G price in Pakistan & specs

  • Nokia has released the new Nokia 6300 4G device.
  • The phone contains dual sim slots, allowing users to connect to two networks at the same time.
  • The device will be available in a variety of colours, including Charcoal, Cyan, and White.
Nokia has released its new 6300 4G gadget, which has a sleek design and is the successor to the previous model.

The phone contains dual sim slots, allowing users to connect to two networks at the same time.

The Nokia 6300 4G features 512MB of internal memory and 4MB of RAM. The phone also has a memory card slot that can hold up to 32GB of data.

The device includes a 4G network, which is an incredible effort on the part of the corporation. The Nokia 6300 4G measures 131.4 x 53 x 13.7 mm and weighs 104 grammes.

This fantastic device will be available in a variety of colours, including Charcoal, Cyan, and White.

The new Nokia 6300 4G has a 2.4-inch screen with a resolution of 240 x 320.

Nokia 6300 4G price in Pakistan

Nokia 6300 4G expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 9,500/-

Nokia 6300 4G specs

BuildOSKaiOS
Dimensions131.4 x 53 x 13.7 mm
Weight104 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursLight Charcoal, White, Cyan Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
3G BandHSDPA 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.1 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A7
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210 (28 nm)
DisplayTechnologyTFT, 16M Colors
Size2.4 Inches
Resolution240 x 320 Pixels (~167 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4GB Built-in, 512MB RAM
CardmicroSDHC
CameraMainVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesVideo
FrontNo
ConnectivityWLANYes
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserWAP 2.0/xHTML
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, IM
Gamesbuilt-in
TorchYes
ExtraGoogle Assistant button, Organizer, Predictive text input, call recording, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 1500 mAh
Standbyup to 27 days

