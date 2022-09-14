Nokia 6300 4G price in Pakistan & specs

Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan & specs
Apple's iPhone X will include a full-screen display, which has never been...
Nokia has released its new 6300 4G gadget, which has a sleek design and is the successor to the previous model.
The phone contains dual sim slots, allowing users to connect to two networks at the same time.
The Nokia 6300 4G features 512MB of internal memory and 4MB of RAM. The phone also has a memory card slot that can hold up to 32GB of data.
The device includes a 4G network, which is an incredible effort on the part of the corporation. The Nokia 6300 4G measures 131.4 x 53 x 13.7 mm and weighs 104 grammes.
This fantastic device will be available in a variety of colours, including Charcoal, Cyan, and White.
The new Nokia 6300 4G has a 2.4-inch screen with a resolution of 240 x 320.
Nokia 6300 4G expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 9,500/-
|Build
|OS
|KaiOS
|Dimensions
|131.4 x 53 x 13.7 mm
|Weight
|104 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Light Charcoal, White, Cyan Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|3G Band
|HSDPA 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.1 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A7
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210 (28 nm)
|Display
|Technology
|TFT, 16M Colors
|Size
|2.4 Inches
|Resolution
|240 x 320 Pixels (~167 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|4GB Built-in, 512MB RAM
|Card
|microSDHC
|Camera
|Main
|VGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Video
|Front
|No
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v4.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|WAP 2.0/xHTML
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, IM
|Games
|built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Google Assistant button, Organizer, Predictive text input, call recording, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 1500 mAh
|Standby
|up to 27 days
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.