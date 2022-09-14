Nokia 6300 4G price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia has released the new Nokia 6300 4G device.

The phone contains dual sim slots, allowing users to connect to two networks at the same time.

The device will be available in a variety of colours, including Charcoal, Cyan, and White.

Advertisement

Nokia has released its new 6300 4G gadget, which has a sleek design and is the successor to the previous model.

The phone contains dual sim slots, allowing users to connect to two networks at the same time.

The Nokia 6300 4G features 512MB of internal memory and 4MB of RAM. The phone also has a memory card slot that can hold up to 32GB of data.

The device includes a 4G network, which is an incredible effort on the part of the corporation. The Nokia 6300 4G measures 131.4 x 53 x 13.7 mm and weighs 104 grammes.

This fantastic device will be available in a variety of colours, including Charcoal, Cyan, and White.

The new Nokia 6300 4G has a 2.4-inch screen with a resolution of 240 x 320.

Advertisement

Nokia 6300 4G price in Pakistan

Nokia 6300 4G expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 9,500/-

Nokia 6300 4G specs

Build OS KaiOS Dimensions 131.4 x 53 x 13.7 mm Weight 104 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Light Charcoal, White, Cyan Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 3G Band HSDPA 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.1 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A7 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210 (28 nm) Display Technology TFT, 16M Colors Size 2.4 Inches Resolution 240 x 320 Pixels (~167 PPI) Memory Built-in 4GB Built-in, 512MB RAM Card microSDHC Camera Main VGA, LED Flash Features Video Front No Connectivity WLAN Yes Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , Speaker Phone Browser WAP 2.0/xHTML Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, IM Games built-in Torch Yes Extra Google Assistant button , Organizer, Predictive text input, call recording, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 1500 mAh Standby up to 27 days

Also Read Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan & specs Apple's iPhone X will include a full-screen display, which has never been...