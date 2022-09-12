Advertisement
Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & features

  • Android 12 operating system will run all the applications.
  • This phone also gets 3 GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
  • With the fastest core running at 1.6 GHz.
The Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus are just two of the new phones that HMD Global has added to the Nokia C series this year. It appears that the company is working on the Nokia C31, another inexpensive phone. The database of the Geekbench performance test has made this phone public. Some of the most crucial characteristics of this phone have been given by the listing. The phone scored 145 points on the single-core test and 796 points on the multi-core test on Geekbench. Therefore, it is a phone with basic performance. According to the listing, the Nokia C31 has an Octa core processor, with the fastest core running at 1.6 GHz.

Nokia C31 price in Pakistan

Nokia C31 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999./-

Nokia C31 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A (28nm)
GPUIMG8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioWireless FM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Splash resistant, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

