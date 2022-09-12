Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & features

Android 12 operating system will run all the applications.

This phone also gets 3 GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

With the fastest core running at 1.6 GHz.

The Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus are just two of the new phones that HMD Global has added to the Nokia C series this year. It appears that the company is working on the Nokia C31, another inexpensive phone. The database of the Geekbench performance test has made this phone public. Some of the most crucial characteristics of this phone have been given by the listing. The phone scored 145 points on the single-core test and 796 points on the multi-core test on Geekbench. Therefore, it is a phone with basic performance. According to the listing, the Nokia C31 has an Octa core processor, with the fastest core running at 1.6 GHz.

Nokia C31 price in Pakistan

Nokia C31 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999./-

Nokia C31 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) GPU IMG8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/ 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2 MP , (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio Wireless FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Splash resistant, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh – Battery charging 10W

