Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & features

The Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus are just two of the new phones that HMD Global has added to the Nokia C series this year. It appears that the company is working on the Nokia C31, another inexpensive phone. The database of the Geekbench performance test has made this phone public. Some of the most crucial characteristics of this phone have been given by the listing. The phone scored 145 points on the single-core test and 796 points on the multi-core test on Geekbench. Therefore, it is a phone with basic performance. According to the listing, the Nokia C31 has an Octa core processor, with the fastest core running at 1.6 GHz.
Nokia C31 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999./-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|200 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|Wireless FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Splash resistant, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
