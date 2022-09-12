Nokia G60 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia launches eco-friendly phones
Nokia has introduced the X30 5G and G60 5G, two of its...
New Nokia phones have been added to HMD Global’s inventory of 5G products. The best Nokia X30 5G phone the business has yet to release was displayed alongside the Nokia G60. It is a phone with features that have been improved and is priced at a lower level. Most of the phone is constructed of plastic. HMD Global claims that the phone’s body is 60% plastic and its back cover is 100% recycled plastic. Gorilla Glass 5 shields the screen. Nokia G60 weighs 190 grammes and is 8.61 millimetres thick. Per the IP52 standard, the phone is also splash- and dust-proof. Black and grey will be the two colours offered for this phone. Its screen measures 6.58 inches.
Nokia G60 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 78,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|166 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Pure Black, Ice Gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.0, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Splash resistant, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 20W, USB Power Delivery 3.0
