Nokia G60 price in Pakistan & features

  • It has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • The screen has a high refresh rate of 120Hz.
  • The smartphone has a 4,500 mAh battery.
New Nokia phones have been added to HMD Global’s inventory of 5G products. The best Nokia X30 5G phone the business has yet to release was displayed alongside the Nokia G60. It is a phone with features that have been improved and is priced at a lower level. Most of the phone is constructed of plastic. HMD Global claims that the phone’s body is 60% plastic and its back cover is 100% recycled plastic. Gorilla Glass 5 shields the screen. Nokia G60 weighs 190 grammes and is 8.61 millimetres thick. Per the IP52 standard, the phone is also splash- and dust-proof. Black and grey will be the two colours offered for this phone. Its screen measures 6.58 inches.

Nokia G60 price in Pakistan

Nokia G60 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 78,999/-

Nokia G60 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
Dimensions166 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPure Black, Ice Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.0, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSplash resistant, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 20W, USB Power Delivery 3.0

Also Read

Nokia launches eco-friendly phones
Nokia launches eco-friendly phones

Nokia has introduced the X30 5G and G60 5G, two of its...

 

