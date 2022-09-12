Nokia G60 price in Pakistan & features

It has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The screen has a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone has a 4,500 mAh battery.

Advertisement

New Nokia phones have been added to HMD Global’s inventory of 5G products. The best Nokia X30 5G phone the business has yet to release was displayed alongside the Nokia G60. It is a phone with features that have been improved and is priced at a lower level. Most of the phone is constructed of plastic. HMD Global claims that the phone’s body is 60% plastic and its back cover is 100% recycled plastic. Gorilla Glass 5 shields the screen. Nokia G60 weighs 190 grammes and is 8.61 millimetres thick. Per the IP52 standard, the phone is also splash- and dust-proof. Black and grey will be the two colours offered for this phone. Its screen measures 6.58 inches.

Nokia G60 price in Pakistan

Nokia G60 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 78,999/-

Nokia G60 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions 166 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Pure Black, Ice Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.0, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Splash resistant, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 20W, USB Power Delivery 3.0

Also Read Nokia launches eco-friendly phones Nokia has introduced the X30 5G and G60 5G, two of its...