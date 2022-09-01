Nokia launches eco-friendly phones.

Nokia has introduced the X30 5G and G60 5G, two of its most eco-friendly smartphones to date.

Both phones have a three-year warranty, recycled materials were used in their construction, and promised OS upgrades.

Both phones will receive 3 years of OS upgrades, security patches, and a 3-year warranty.

To reduce e-waste, it has also introduced a Circular subscription, however for the time being it is only offered in the UK and Germany.

Design & Display

The new X30 5G has a frame composed of 100% recycled aluminum and a back made of 65% recycled plastic.

To make it smaller and simpler to ship, the retail package is likewise 70% recycled paper and has no charger.

It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel, which is unusual for Nokia phones. It features Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 1080p resolution.

Under the display is where the fingerprint reader is located.

The G60 5G is likewise created from recycled materials, but it features a plastic frame as well as a plastic back.

The screen is an IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution, and it is slightly larger at 6.58 inches.

It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and features a 500 nit peak brightness (down from 700 nits). Since it features an LCD panel, its fingerprint sensor is on the side.

Storage and internals

In comparison to Nokia’s customary Snapdragon 480 5G, both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The X30 5G, however, offers 6 to 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options, which is more memory than the G60.

Contrarily, the G60 5G is only available in 64GB/128GB storage and 4 to 6GB RAM configurations. Both have a microSD card slot.

Both of these phones will receive 3 years of OS upgrades, 3 years of security patches, and a 3-year warranty in some territories as part of Nokia’s “3-3-3” pledge.

Both phones should ideally live to see Android 15, as they both boot Android 12 out of the box.

Cameras

A 50MP 1/1.57″ sensor with OIS and 4-in-1 binning is featured on the X30 5G. A 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree FOV serves as the secondary camera.

Despite being able to handle 4K movies, the Snapdragon 695 restricts video recording capabilities to 1080p at 60 frames per second. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The 50MP main camera of the G60 5G is similarly 50MP, but it uses a smaller image sensor and lacks OIS.

A depth sensor is also present in the 5MP ultrawide camera, which is based on a smaller sensor. It enables 1080p 60 FPS recording much like its X series brother.

Pricing and Battery

The G60 sports a slightly larger 4,500 mAh battery compared to the X30’s 4,300 mAh power cell. On the former, there is a 33W fast charger, and on the latter, there is a 20W charger.

The G60 5G is available for $320 while the Nokia X30 5G costs $530.

Specifications

Nokia G60 5G Nokia X30 5G Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU Adreno 619 Adreno 619 OS Android 12 Android 12 Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display 6.58″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2408 pixels , 120Hz refresh rate 6.43″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels , 90Hz refresh rate RAM 4GB, 6GB 6GB, 8GB Storage 64GB, 128GB 128GB, 256GB Card Slot yes yes Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, PDAF

5 MP, f/2.0, (ultrawide), 1/5″

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″ Front Camera 8MP 16MP Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted Under display Colors Pure Black, Ice Gray Cloudy Blue, Ice White Battery

4500 mAh, 20W fast charging 4300 mAh, 33W fast charging Price

$320 $530

