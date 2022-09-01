Nokia T21 tablet launched; sports UNISOC T612 chip.

Nokia T21 tablet runs on the Android 12 operating system.

It has a 10-inch IPS LCD screen with 2000 × 1200 pixel resolution and 400 nits of brightness.

The starting price is 239 EUR ($239 USD) for the Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE versions.

Advertisement

Nokia T21, a brand-new tablet from Nokia, has been presented by HMD Global.

The T20 tablet that was introduced last year has been slightly improved by the new tablet. The tablet has a stylish look and a respectable set of specifications.

The Nokia T21’s robust aluminum chassis and 60% recycled plastic antenna cover are its main technical features.

The tablet features a 10.36-inch IPS LCD screen with 2000 × 1200 pixel resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Toughened glass serves as the display’s protective covering.

The UNISOC T612 Octa-core processor and Mali-G57 GPU power the T21. There are storage options of 64GB and 128GB, and the processor is combined with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM.

Advertisement

Via a microSD card, the storage may be increased to 512GB.

The company promises to provide two years of Android upgrades and up to three years of monthly security updates for the tablet, which runs on the Android 12 operating system.

Stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio connector, and NFC capabilities are all included onboard.

The tablet’s camera is an 8MP autofocus back camera with an LED flash. The device has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Additionally, the tablet has IP52 splash and dust protection. An 8200mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging powers the tablet.

The Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE versions of the Nokia T21 tablet are both available. There is only the Charcoal Grey color choice available.

Advertisement

The starting price is 239 EUR ($239 USD). Only a few global markets will offer the slate for sale.

Also Read Nokia launches eco-friendly phones Nokia has introduced the X30 5G and G60 5G, two of its...