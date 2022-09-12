Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features

The X20 will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 4470 mAh battery.

It will run on the Android 11 operating system.

Touchscreen with a 6.67-inch screen size.

The X20 smartphone will be released to the market by the Finnish business Nokia. The business is ready to introduce its new line of smartphones. The Nokia G10 is anticipated to launch the new smartphone lineup as its flagship model. However, it appears like HMD Global is working on other Nokia smartphones, including the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, under a different moniker. One of the newest chipsets for smartphones now on the market, the Snapdragon 480 5G, will power the device. Under the hood of the next Nokia X20 smartphone is an Octa-Core processor running at 2.2 GHz. This new smartphone, the Nokia X20, sports an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 6.67-inch screen size, making it a big-screen gadget.

Nokia X20 price in Pakistan

The Nokia X20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Nokia X20 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.9 x 79.7 x 9. 1 mm Weight 220 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Nordic Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 460) Chipset Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth)64 MP, LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, HDR, panorama, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]) Front 32 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4470 mAh – Fast charging 18W

