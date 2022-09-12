Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & features
The X20 smartphone will be released to the market by the Finnish business Nokia. The business is ready to introduce its new line of smartphones. The Nokia G10 is anticipated to launch the new smartphone lineup as its flagship model. However, it appears like HMD Global is working on other Nokia smartphones, including the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, under a different moniker. One of the newest chipsets for smartphones now on the market, the Snapdragon 480 5G, will power the device. Under the hood of the next Nokia X20 smartphone is an Octa-Core processor running at 2.2 GHz. This new smartphone, the Nokia X20, sports an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 6.67-inch screen size, making it a big-screen gadget.
The Nokia X20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|168.9 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|220 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Nordic Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 460)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth)64 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, HDR, panorama, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4470 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
