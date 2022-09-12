Advertisement
Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features

  • The X20 will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 4470 mAh battery.
  • It will run on the Android 11 operating system.
  • Touchscreen with a 6.67-inch screen size.
The X20 smartphone will be released to the market by the Finnish business Nokia. The business is ready to introduce its new line of smartphones. The Nokia G10 is anticipated to launch the new smartphone lineup as its flagship model. However, it appears like HMD Global is working on other Nokia smartphones, including the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, under a different moniker. One of the newest chipsets for smartphones now on the market, the Snapdragon 480 5G, will power the device. Under the hood of the next Nokia X20 smartphone is an Octa-Core processor running at 2.2 GHz. This new smartphone, the Nokia X20, sports an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 6.67-inch screen size, making it a big-screen gadget.

Nokia X20 price in Pakistan

The Nokia X20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Nokia X20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm
Weight220 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNordic Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 460)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth)64 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, HDR, panorama, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected])
Front32 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4470 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

