Nokia X30 price in Pakistan & features

The three brand-new handsets X30, G60, and C31 will be available to customers as part of Nokia’s newly launched series, the company revealed. The most intriguing model is the first one, a Nokia C30 with an OIS camera, a fast refresh rate screen, and water resistance. The phone’s back shell is made from 65% recycled plastic, and the side frames are entirely recycled aluminium. A 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and capability for a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz is featured on the smartphone. The Gorilla Glass Victus used to cover the display. Hardware platform is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The smartphone comes with either 6 or 8 GB of RAM.
Nokia X30 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 114,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cloudy Blue, Ice White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, HDR, panorama, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A CA, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, USB Power Delivery 3.0
