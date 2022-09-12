Nokia X30 price in Pakistan & features

The lenses are covered with Gorilla Glass DX+.

The Phone is loaded with a 4200 mAh battery.

The X30 by Nokia has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS and NFC modules.

Advertisement

The three brand-new handsets X30, G60, and C31 will be available to customers as part of Nokia’s newly launched series, the company revealed. The most intriguing model is the first one, a Nokia C30 with an OIS camera, a fast refresh rate screen, and water resistance. The phone’s back shell is made from 65% recycled plastic, and the side frames are entirely recycled aluminium. A 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and capability for a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz is featured on the smartphone. The Gorilla Glass Victus used to cover the display. Hardware platform is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The smartphone comes with either 6 or 8 GB of RAM.

Nokia X30 price in Pakistan

Nokia X30 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 114,999/-

Nokia X30 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions 158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cloudy Blue, Ice White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, LED Flash Features Zeiss optics , HDR, panorama, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A CA, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast charging 33W, USB Power Delivery 3.0

Advertisement

Also Read Nokia G60 price in Pakistan & features It has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The...