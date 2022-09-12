Advertisement
Nokia X30 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia X30 price in Pakistan & features

  • The lenses are covered with Gorilla Glass DX+.
  • The Phone is loaded with a 4200 mAh battery.
  • The X30 by Nokia has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS and NFC modules.
The three brand-new handsets X30, G60, and C31 will be available to customers as part of Nokia’s newly launched series, the company revealed. The most intriguing model is the first one, a Nokia C30 with an OIS camera, a fast refresh rate screen, and water resistance. The phone’s back shell is made from 65% recycled plastic, and the side frames are entirely recycled aluminium. A 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and capability for a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz is featured on the smartphone. The Gorilla Glass Victus used to cover the display. Hardware platform is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The smartphone comes with either 6 or 8 GB of RAM.

Nokia X30 price in Pakistan

Nokia X30 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 114,999/-

Nokia X30 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
Dimensions158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCloudy Blue, Ice White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, HDR, panorama, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A CA, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, USB Power Delivery 3.0
Read More News On
