Social media app Parler is returning to Google’s Play Store.

The app was deleted during the January 2021 US Capitol riots.

Parler has significantly updated its software to meet Play Store regulations.

Parler, a social media app popular among US conservatives, is returning to the Google Play store more than a year and a half after the Alphabet-owned business deleted it during the January 2021 US Capitol riots.

When the app first debuted in 2018, it positioned itself as a free-speech area for users looking for an alternative to websites like Twitter. It swiftly acquired popularity amongst Donald Trump’s fans in the United States.

Major digital companies severed links with Parler, though, for failing to control the violent content that inspired Trump fans to attack the US Capitol.

A Google spokesperson said the app has been reinstalled after a variety of measures to monitor content on the site were implemented, including capabilities to prevent abusive users and eliminate anything that could inspire violence.

According to the spokesman, Parler has significantly updated its software to meet Play Store regulations and will be ready for download on Friday.

“Parler has a strong commitment to free speech and, despite the market duopoly, is working to provide options and choices for the millions of voices currently being censored or suppressed based on their viewpoint,” said Christina Cravens, Parler’s marketing head.

To be sure, after being banned from the Play Store, Parler made its app available for Android phones via a second version that could be downloaded from its website.

In May of last year, Apple reinstalled the software on its App Store.

