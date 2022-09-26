OnePlus 10 Pro gets Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 update.

The OxygenOS 13 upgrade has begun rolling out to the OnePlus 10 Pro in China.

Customers of the public beta build are not required to register for the official version.

Several third-party apps are still incompatible with the Android 13 operating system.

The company’s flagship smartphone had already received the update in other areas when it was released at roughly the same time in the brand’s domestic market.

For those who are unaware, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer started distributing the OxygenOS 13 upgrade to its consumers a few days ago.

However, this update was only available to people who had signed up for the main upgrade’s beta program. The OxygenOS 13 stable build’s official release has now arrived in China.

Therefore, people anticipating the upgrade should make sure to backup any crucial personal data before implementing it.

The company also mentioned in an official forum that customers of the public beta build are not required to register for the official version and can instantly update via system push notification.

For those who are interested, you must ensure that your OnePlus 10 Pro has the essential version A.18 updated.

Then click on Settings > About This Machine > Version Information (above the phone name) > Settings in the upper right corner > Early adopters application > ColorOS 13.0 official version > Check.

Be aware that several widely used third-party applications are now still incompatible with the Android 13 operating system.

Therefore, you should prepare for some programs to crash or perform improperly.

