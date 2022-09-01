OnePlus 10T update fixes bugs, improves camera and network

OnePlus 10T users should get an OTA update in the next few days.

The firmware number is CPH2413 11.A.07 for India and CPH2515 11.08.07 worldwide.

It has the August security patch for Android, as well as improvements to the network and camera.

OnePlus released OxygenOS A.06 for the OnePlus 10T last week, with a camera and system upgrades.

It addressed a bug that hindered quick charging. Now the corporation is updating India, the EU, and worldwide.

The firmware number for the new update is CPH2413 11.A.07 for India and CPH2415 11.A.07 for other parts of the world.

It has the August security patch for Android, as well as improvements to the network and camera. So let’s look at what all OnePlus has to say about the changes.

System

The security patch for Android has been updated to 2022.08.

Network

It optimises the stability of Wi-Fi and makes the network better.

Camera

It improves the way the ultra-wide lens works in Night Mode.

It optimises how Portrait Mode works when the front camera is used.

Other

It fixes the crashes that sometimes happen in certain situations.

The update is being released in badges, and all OnePlus 10T users should get an OTA message in the next few days. You can also go to Settings > System > System updates to see if this update has been installed.

