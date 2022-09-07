OnePlus 11 Pro 5G to launch by the end of 2022.

OnePlus is expected to launch 11 Pro 5G by the end of 2022:

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was released in China at the beginning of this year.

The next flagship will use the SD8G2 chip.

This year, OnePlus has released a few Snapdragon 8-series flagships.

The company announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in China in January 2021.

The SM8550 chip will be used in the next flagship device from OnePlus, according to a fresh leak from reputable tipster Digital Chat Station via TechGoing. The device will be released by the end of 2022.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, which is anticipated to debut in November of this year, is the SM8550 chip that the tipster is referring to.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SD8G2) is rumored to include a 4nm chip with a 1+2+2+3 architecture design rather than the 1+3+4 found on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets.

One Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A270 cores, two Cortex-A710 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores are anticipated to be included in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Snapdragon X70 5G modem and Adreno 740 graphics are also rumored to be part of the SoC. A recent leak claims that the SD8G2 will provide a 10% increase in total performance over the previous version.

Returning to the OnePlus leak, the informant asserted that the business would put an emphasis on performance and design.

Since the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was released in China at the beginning of this year, it is likely that the OnePlus 11 Pro 5G will be the next flagship to use the SD8G2 chip.

It might have superior cameras with Hasselblad improvements and an alert slider because it might be a Pro model.

The rumored OnePlus 11 Pro 5G won’t be the market’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device.

There are numerous rumors suggesting that Xiaomi may introduce the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro with SD8G2 in November.

