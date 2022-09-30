OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

LinkedIn updates its company pages with new features
OnePlus plans to show off the 11 Pro, which is the company’s newest phone and the first in a new line.
The OnePlus Pro camera has a main sensor with 48 megapixels. Night photography is good because the sensors pick up the most light at night.
The front-facing camera on the OnePlus will be 16 megapixels.
There will be 12GB of RAM in the OnePlus 11 Pro.
The OnePlus Pro has enough internal storage, with 128 or 256 gigabytes.
The phone can run for a long time on its 5000 mAh battery, and it can be charged quickly at 80W.
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Black; other colours
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, colour spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery
