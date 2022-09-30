Advertisement
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

OnePlus 11 Pro

  • OnePlus 11 Pro is the company’s newest phone and the first in a new line.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The OnePlus Pro camera has a main sensor with 48 megapixels.
OnePlus plans to show off the 11 Pro, which is the company’s newest phone and the first in a new line.

The OnePlus Pro camera has a main sensor with 48 megapixels. Night photography is good because the sensors pick up the most light at night.

The front-facing camera on the OnePlus will be 16 megapixels.

There will be 12GB of RAM in the OnePlus 11 Pro.

The OnePlus Pro has enough internal storage, with 128 or 256 gigabytes.

The phone can run for a long time on its 5000 mAh battery, and it can be charged quickly at 80W.

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,999/-

OnePlus 11 Pro  specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOxygenOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack; other colours
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno
DisplayTechnologyLTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, colour spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frameActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

