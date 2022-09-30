OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

OnePlus 11 Pro is the company’s newest phone and the first in a new line.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The OnePlus Pro camera has a main sensor with 48 megapixels.

Advertisement

OnePlus plans to show off the 11 Pro, which is the company’s newest phone and the first in a new line.

The OnePlus Pro camera has a main sensor with 48 megapixels. Night photography is good because the sensors pick up the most light at night.

The front-facing camera on the OnePlus will be 16 megapixels.

There will be 12GB of RAM in the OnePlus 11 Pro.

The OnePlus Pro has enough internal storage, with 128 or 256 gigabytes.

The phone can run for a long time on its 5000 mAh battery, and it can be charged quickly at 80W.

Advertisement

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,999/-

OnePlus 11 Pro specs

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OxygenOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black; other colours Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 GHz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno Display Technology LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, colour spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

Also Read LinkedIn updates its company pages with new features LinkedIn now offers post templates on Company Pages pages. Users can engage...