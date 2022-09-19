Advertisement
OnePlus 7 price in Pakistan & features

OnePlus 7 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
OnePlus 7 price in Pakistan & features

OnePlus 7 price in Pakistan & features.

OnePlus has recently released its flagship OnePlus 7 smartphone. Everything about it had been exposed by all of the earlier renders and leaks.

However, recent disclosures have validated fresh details about the phone.

The phone’s screen has a full view display with no notches. The OnePlus 7 has a screen-to-body ratio of over 90%.

When it comes to dimensions, it is 162.6 x 76 x 8.8 mm.

The OnePlus 7’s dimensions indicate that the screen is enormous. The handset is powered by one of the newest chipsets, the snapdragon 855.

OnePlus 7 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 7 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 74,000.

OnePlus 7 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOxygenOS 9.8.5
Dimensions157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Gray, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DisplayTechnologyOptic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.41 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3 100%, HDR10
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 5MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, ISO control, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSDual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront glass + aluminum body, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh
– Fast battery charging 20W

Price

Price in Rs: 74,000    Price in USD: $551

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


