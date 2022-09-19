OnePlus 7 price in Pakistan & features.

OnePlus has recently released its flagship OnePlus 7 smartphone. Everything about it had been exposed by all of the earlier renders and leaks.

However, recent disclosures have validated fresh details about the phone.

The phone’s screen has a full view display with no notches. The OnePlus 7 has a screen-to-body ratio of over 90%.

When it comes to dimensions, it is 162.6 x 76 x 8.8 mm.

The OnePlus 7’s dimensions indicate that the screen is enormous. The handset is powered by one of the newest chipsets, the snapdragon 855.

OnePlus 7 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 7 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 74,000.

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI OxygenOS 9.8.5 Dimensions 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Gray, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485) Chipset Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology Optic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.41 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features DCI-P3 100%, HDR10 Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 5MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash Features Gyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, ISO control, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front glass + aluminum body, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh – Fast battery charging 20W

Price Price in Rs: 74,000 Price in USD: $551