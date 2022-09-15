OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The wide-angle sensor will be 16 MP.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has no traditional front on camera.

The battery will be 4000 mAh.

OnePlus will soon release the 7 Pro alongside its seven variant. According to the specifications, the forthcoming phone will be the brand’s flagship. We already know some of the OnePlus 7 Pro’s specifications, but the recently leaked photos of the incoming phone show a tonne of details about this next flagship. The OnePlus 7 Pro has several high-end specifications, and when it is released globally, the smartphone will become synonymous with the manufacturer. The OnePlus 7 Pro’s recently leaked renders indicate that the device would be released with one of the most potent and modern chipsets, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,000/-

OnePlus 7 Pro specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI OxygenOS 9 Dimensions 162.6 x 76 x 8.8mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485) Chipset Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 Pixels (~515 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features DCI-P3, HDR10+, 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM or 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6, 1/2″, Laser /PDAF, OIS+ 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4, 78mm (telephoto), 3x zoom, Laser/PDAF, OIS, Dual LED Flash Features Gyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, Shooting Modes , Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP ( Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct , DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front glass + aluminum body, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 30W (Warp Charge)

