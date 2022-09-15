Advertisement
Edition: English
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

  • The wide-angle sensor will be 16 MP.
  • The OnePlus 7 Pro has no traditional front on camera.
  • The battery will be 4000 mAh.
OnePlus will soon release the 7 Pro alongside its seven variant. According to the specifications, the forthcoming phone will be the brand’s flagship. We already know some of the OnePlus 7 Pro’s specifications, but the recently leaked photos of the incoming phone show a tonne of details about this next flagship. The OnePlus 7 Pro has several high-end specifications, and when it is released globally, the smartphone will become synonymous with the manufacturer. The OnePlus 7 Pro’s recently leaked renders indicate that the device would be released with one of the most potent and modern chipsets, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,000/-

OnePlus 7 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOxygenOS 9
Dimensions162.6 x 76 x 8.8mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3120 Pixels (~515 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3, HDR10+, 90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM or 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6, 1/2″, Laser/PDAF, OIS+ 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4, 78mm (telephoto), 3x zoom, Laser/PDAF, OIS, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSDual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront glass + aluminum body, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 30W (Warp Charge)

