OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 7T Pro will have 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage....
OnePlus will reveal the 7T, a new edition of the series that will be packed with high-end specifications. You’ll get the most recent chipset, an enhanced camera setup, and a massive battery. The OnePlus 7T will first be available in India in September, before heading to the US and European markets in October. The next OnePlus 7T will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 + CPU. The most recent chipset will make the operation very smooth. The execution will take only a few seconds. The OnePlus 7T has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will aid in multitasking execution. The smartphone’s internal storage will be 128/256 GB. This is sufficient.
OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan officialy starts at Rs. 71,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
|UI
|OxygenOS 11.0.1.1
|Dimensions
|160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Frosted Silver, Glacier Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640 (700 MHz)
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS3.0
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (telephoto), PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Exposure compensation, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3800 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, Warp Charge 30T
