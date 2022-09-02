Packed with high-end specs.

The handset will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus’s 7T will be powered by the latest chipset.

Advertisement

OnePlus will reveal the 7T, a new edition of the series that will be packed with high-end specifications. You’ll get the most recent chipset, an enhanced camera setup, and a massive battery. The OnePlus 7T will first be available in India in September, before heading to the US and European markets in October. The next OnePlus 7T will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 + CPU. The most recent chipset will make the operation very smooth. The execution will take only a few seconds. The OnePlus 7T has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will aid in multitasking execution. The smartphone’s internal storage will be 128/256 GB. This is sufficient.

OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan

OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan officialy starts at Rs. 71,999/-

OnePlu 7T specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11 UI OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Dimensions 160.9 x 74.4 x 8. 1 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Frosted Silver, Glacier Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485) Chipset Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 ( 700 MHz ) Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS3.0 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (telephoto), PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), Dual LED Flash Features Exposure compensation, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3800 mAh – Fast charging 30W, Warp Charge 30T

Also Read OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan & features OnePlus 7T Pro will have 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage....