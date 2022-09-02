Advertisement
OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan & features

  • Packed with high-end specs.
  • The handset will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
  • OnePlus’s 7T will be powered by the latest chipset.
OnePlus will reveal the 7T, a new edition of the series that will be packed with high-end specifications. You’ll get the most recent chipset, an enhanced camera setup, and a massive battery. The OnePlus 7T will first be available in India in September, before heading to the US and European markets in October. The next OnePlus 7T will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 + CPU. The most recent chipset will make the operation very smooth. The execution will take only a few seconds. The OnePlus 7T has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will aid in multitasking execution. The smartphone’s internal storage will be 128/256 GB. This is sufficient.

OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan

OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan officialy starts at Rs. 71,999/-

OnePlu 7T specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UIOxygenOS 11.0.1.1
Dimensions160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFrosted Silver, Glacier Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640 (700 MHz)
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS3.0
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (telephoto), PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesExposure compensation, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioDivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3800 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, Warp Charge 30T

