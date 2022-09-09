Advertisement
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & features.

For the coming year, OnePlus is introducing 8 new smartphones with unique features. It has a huge battery, a tonne of internal storage, and a sizable screen.

The new OnePlus 8 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which is the most recent chipset.

The chipset is the most recent model of the SoCs that will power the OnePlus 8 when it launches. The smartphone offers a tonne of features like these that will make it the default option for most people.

The new cherry’s internal storage is 128/256 gigabytes. The OnePlus 8’s can store the info in this amount of space. By using the external source, the storage capacity can be increased by two times.

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 8 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.

OnePlus 8 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min (advertised)
Vivo X80 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs OPPO Find X5 Pro: detail Specs Comparison
Vivo X80 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs OPPO Find X5 Pro: detail Specs Comparison

The latest Vivo flagship has just been released in the European market:

