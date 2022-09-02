Advertisement
OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan & features

  • It will have high-end RAM and a powerful chipset.
  • The new OnePlus 9’s going to have a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • This new upcoming smartphone has a 6.55 Inches screen.
Smart technology OnePlus 9 is the company’s next flagship smartphone, with high-end RAM and a strong CPU. The smartphone company has undoubtedly begun work on the upcoming OnePlus phones. But, before we see the OnePlus 9, there are a few additional phones in the pipeline, including the OnePlus 8T and the rumoured OnePlus Lite, or OnePlus Clover. Every year, this manufacturer releases a new generation of flagship phones. As a result, we can reasonably predict that the OnePlus 9 series will be released early. This handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, one of the most recent chipsets available for smartphones on the market. The upcoming OnePlus 9 will be powered by a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor.

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 130,599/-

OnePlus 9 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 11.2.7.7
Dimensions160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWinter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak), (~87.6% screen-to-body ratio)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W (EU/NA only), USB Power Delivery

