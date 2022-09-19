OnePlus budget friendly smartwatch to be launched soon.

The Nord Watch has already been receiving teasers from OnePlus India.

It is anticipated to be a cheaper version of the current OnePlus Watch based on its moniker.

The watch will have a 240 x 280 screen resolution and contains other health-related features.

The rumors regarding a new OnePlus smartwatch were accurate.

The Chinese company has announced that it would shortly introduce the Nord Watch, a new smartwatch.

The Nord Watch has already been receiving teasers from OnePlus India, signaling the impending arrival.

The new wristwatch appears to have a typical wearable design with a square display, curved body, noticeable lugs, and a crown on the side, similar to the Apple Watch.

It sports a straightforward black silicone band that blends well with the watch’s grey appearance.

Whether it will be a fitness band pro max or a full-fledged smartwatch is still up in the air.

OnePlus refers to its primary line of wearables as “smartwatches,” despite the fact that they are less useful than those of its competitors.

Given that the Nord Watch will be a less expensive version of the original, this might be a similar situation.

We are aware that the watch will have a 240 x 280 screen resolution from earlier rumors.

The heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, step counting, fitness tracking, and other health-related features will all be supported.

Additionally, it will display your notifications and allow you to manage music playback on your phone.

Also unknown are the battery life and whether splash resistance will be built into the device.

The watch is still listed as “Coming Soon” and those are the only details we currently know.

Although there isn’t an official launch date set in stone just yet, because the teaser campaign has already begun, it won’t be long until further information is made public.

