OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & specs

  • 4500 mAh battery to get enough backup time.
  • The smartphone got a Fast charging of 33W.
  • The selfie shooter in this OnePlus Nord’s CE 5G will be 16 megapixels.
The Nord CE, which will be released by OnePlus, will have the designation 5G at the end. The Nord N10 and Nord N100 smartphones from the company’s Nord line will be released in 2020. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, a new mid-range smartphone that will be unveiled soon, is currently being developed by the company. One of the newest chipsets on the market for smartphones, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750, will power the smartphone. A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is housed in this device. This new, incoming smartphone sports a big-screen display with a screen size of 6.5 inches. The next OnePlus Nord CE will feature an IPS LCD.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,199/-

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm
Weight170 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue Void, Charkoal Ink, Silver Ray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G obtains Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Beta 1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G obtains Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Beta 1

OnePlus has launched OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12...

