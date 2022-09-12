OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & specs

4500 mAh battery to get enough backup time.

The smartphone got a Fast charging of 33W.

The selfie shooter in this OnePlus Nord’s CE 5G will be 16 megapixels.

Advertisement

The Nord CE, which will be released by OnePlus, will have the designation 5G at the end. The Nord N10 and Nord N100 smartphones from the company’s Nord line will be released in 2020. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, a new mid-range smartphone that will be unveiled soon, is currently being developed by the company. One of the newest chipsets on the market for smartphones, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750, will power the smartphone. A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is housed in this device. This new, incoming smartphone sports a big-screen display with a screen size of 6.5 inches. The next OnePlus Nord CE will feature an IPS LCD.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,199/-

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI OxygenOS 11 Dimensions 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm Weight 170 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue Void, Charkoal Ink, Silver Ray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 570) Chipset Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm ) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G obtains Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Beta 1 OnePlus has launched OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12...