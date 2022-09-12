OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G obtains Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Beta 1
OnePlus has launched OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12...
The Nord CE, which will be released by OnePlus, will have the designation 5G at the end. The Nord N10 and Nord N100 smartphones from the company’s Nord line will be released in 2020. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, a new mid-range smartphone that will be unveiled soon, is currently being developed by the company. One of the newest chipsets on the market for smartphones, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750, will power the smartphone. A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is housed in this device. This new, incoming smartphone sports a big-screen display with a screen size of 6.5 inches. The next OnePlus Nord CE will feature an IPS LCD.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,199/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 11
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue Void, Charkoal Ink, Silver Ray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
