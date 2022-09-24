Advertisement
OnePlus Nord Watch colour options and specifications leaked

Articles
  • The Nord Watch will have 105 workout modes and a 1.78-inch touchscreen display.
  • It is said to have a refresh rate of 60Hz and a pixel density of 326 PPI.
  • The Nord Watch has Bluetooth 5.2, Android and iOS compatibility and 10-day battery life.
OnePlus gave us a sneak peek at the Nord Watch’s design and told us it would have a 1.78-inch screen earlier this week. It has a colour AMOLED screen with a resolution of 448×368 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The Nord Watch will be able to use more than 100 online watch faces. While we wait for more information about the wearable from OnePlus, a new set of black and blue renders of the Nord Watch have leaked online.

The smartwatch will also measure your stress, keep track of your daily steps and calories burned, and help you keep track of your health if you are a woman.

The source says the OnePlus Nord Watch’s straps are silicone and it will be handled by the N Health app, confirming a recent leak of the app’s UI.

The OnePlus Nord Watch has Bluetooth 5.2, Android and iOS compatibility, a 10-day battery life, and a 30-day standby time.

The OnePlus Nord Watch will have 105 workout modes and a 1.78-inch touchscreen display. It is said to have a refresh rate of 60Hz and a pixel density of 326 PPI.

The refresh rate will be made official tomorrow. On its website, OnePlus gives hints that the Nord Watch’s refresh rate will be shown tomorrow.

