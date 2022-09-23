OnePlus Nord Watch design renders, specs leaked before launch.

A leaked image shows the watch in Blue and Black color options.

The Nord smartwatch will have a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and be IP68 water-proof.

A 24-hour heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep and stress tracker, and women’s health monitor are included.

Advertisement

Newly released renders show the color options for the OnePlus Nord Watch. The fundamental details of the planned sale have already been made public online.

The most recent development was revealed by a website that worked with tipper Ishan Agarwal.

In line with the most recent claim, tipster Mukul Sharma also posted a photograph of the Nord Watch yesterday that showed its design in the Black color option.

The first smartwatch bearing the Nord brand will be the OnePlus Nord Watch. The company has been growing the Nord-branded products it offers.

An international tech website’s most recent render leak provides us a clearer look at the OnePlus Nord Watch.

The fact that it is shown in a Blue color choice suggests that the device may also be available in Blue and Black.

Advertisement

A square dial, a physical button on the right side, and a replaceable silicone strap with a buckle mechanism are all features of the future model.

According to rumors, the strap matches the color of the watch’s body.

By the end of this month, the OnePlus Nord Watch is anticipated to launch, and the company has been highlighting major features on its web page.

The 1.78-inch AMOLED display for the smartwatch is previously confirmed to have a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

There will be more than 100 watch faces included.

Other details of the OnePlus Nord Watch have not yet been made public, but according to the website, it will include a 60Hz refresh rate for fluid animations.

Advertisement

It will have an IP68 waterproof certification. A 24-hour heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep and stress tracker, and women’s health monitor will all be included in the forthcoming model.

Additionally, 105 sports modes will be supported by it. The battery life of the wearable device is predicted to be 10 days.

Also Read OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan & specifications The OnePlus 9 will have an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.84...