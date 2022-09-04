Oppo A15 3GB price in Pakistan & specs

There is a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor inside Oppo’s A15 3GB.

Internal storage capacity of the smartphone is 64 gigabytes.

The device will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The A15 smartphone is being unveiled by the Chinese business. Although the upcoming smartphone is affordable, its specs are extremely outstanding and it will be one of the market’s best assets once Oppo A15 3GB is released. The smartphone has a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset, the most powerful chipset available, plus an Oppo A15 3GB CPU running at 2.35 GHz to offer the device even more power. Additionally, this smartphone has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU inside. The smartphone’s display screen is 6.5 inches and offers a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels in addition to full HD.

Oppo A15 3GB price in Pakistan

Oppo A15 3GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Oppo A15 3GB specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh

Advertisement

Also Read Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & specs China's Oppo will introduce its new entry-level smartphone to the A15 market....