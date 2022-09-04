Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Oppo A15 3GB price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A15 3GB price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A15 3GB price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
  • There is a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor inside Oppo’s A15 3GB.
  • Internal storage capacity of the smartphone is 64 gigabytes.
  • The device will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The A15 smartphone is being unveiled by the Chinese business. Although the upcoming smartphone is affordable, its specs are extremely outstanding and it will be one of the market’s best assets once Oppo A15 3GB is released. The smartphone has a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset, the most powerful chipset available, plus an Oppo A15 3GB CPU running at 2.35 GHz to offer the device even more power. Additionally, this smartphone has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU inside. The smartphone’s display screen is 6.5 inches and offers a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels in addition to full HD.

Oppo A15 3GB price in Pakistan

Oppo A15 3GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Oppo A15 3GB specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Black, Mystery Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
Advertisement

Also Read

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & specs

China's Oppo will introduce its new entry-level smartphone to the A15 market....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
"Devilishly hot" exoplanet discovered
Google delegation lands in Pakistan to discuss operations
Google delegation lands in Pakistan to discuss operations
Snapchat has added purple lock to its Stories feature
Snapchat has added purple lock to its Stories feature
Xiaomi has delayed launch of Xiaomi 13 series this month
Xiaomi has delayed launch of Xiaomi 13 series this month
Realme C11 price in Pakistan with long-lasting battery
Realme C11 price in Pakistan with long-lasting battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan with full HD plus the resolution
Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan with full HD plus the resolution
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story