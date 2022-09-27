Oppo a15 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo a15 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A15 solely provides details regarding the smartphone’s back. The triple rear cameras of Oppo’s A15 are housed in a square housing structure with an LED flash. The smartphone’s security also has a fingerprint sensor positioned on the back. The Oppo A15’s sports a strong chipset that allows it to perform very smoothly. An octa-core processor is present.

With 2 gigabytes of RAM available, the Oppo Sharp A15 allows for quick processing of commands. 32 gigabytes of internal storage were provided. Oppo has installed a triple rear camera arrangement with a 13 megapixel primary sensor in the A15, as was already revealed. The selfie camera on this gadget has a 5 megapixel resolution. The smartphone A15’s front- and rear-facing cameras are both loaded with loads of capabilities that will elevate your photography to a new level.

You receive a back that lasts for a long time because the also has a large battery. Under the hood of the A15 from Oppo is an Android 10 operating system. The smartphone’s display is 6.22 inches in size and offers a 720 x 1520-pixel full HD + resolution to the user. The Oppo A15 is yet another smartphone rival to Samsung’s upcoming models.

Oppo a15 in Pakistan

The Oppo a15 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 18,000 – 25,000.

Oppo a15 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W

