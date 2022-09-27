Advertisement
Oppo a15 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
  • Oppo a15 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A15 solely provides details regarding the smartphone’s back. The triple rear cameras of Oppo’s A15 are housed in a square housing structure with an LED flash. The smartphone’s security also has a fingerprint sensor positioned on the back. The Oppo A15’s sports a strong chipset that allows it to perform very smoothly. An octa-core processor is present.

With 2 gigabytes of RAM available, the Oppo Sharp A15 allows for quick processing of commands. 32 gigabytes of internal storage were provided. Oppo has installed a triple rear camera arrangement with a 13 megapixel primary sensor in the A15, as was already revealed. The selfie camera on this gadget has a 5 megapixel resolution. The smartphone A15’s front- and rear-facing cameras are both loaded with loads of capabilities that will elevate your photography to a new level.

You receive a back that lasts for a long time because the also has a large battery. Under the hood of the A15 from Oppo is an Android 10 operating system. The smartphone’s display is 6.22 inches in size and offers a 720 x 1520-pixel full HD + resolution to the user. The Oppo A15 is yet another smartphone rival to Samsung’s upcoming models.

Oppo a15 in Pakistan

The Oppo a15 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 18,000 – 25,000.

Oppo a15 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Black, Mystery Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

