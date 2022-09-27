Oppo a15 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan & features. The A54 smartphone was released...
Oppo A15 solely provides details regarding the smartphone’s back. The triple rear cameras of Oppo’s A15 are housed in a square housing structure with an LED flash. The smartphone’s security also has a fingerprint sensor positioned on the back. The Oppo A15’s sports a strong chipset that allows it to perform very smoothly. An octa-core processor is present.
With 2 gigabytes of RAM available, the Oppo Sharp A15 allows for quick processing of commands. 32 gigabytes of internal storage were provided. Oppo has installed a triple rear camera arrangement with a 13 megapixel primary sensor in the A15, as was already revealed. The selfie camera on this gadget has a 5 megapixel resolution. The smartphone A15’s front- and rear-facing cameras are both loaded with loads of capabilities that will elevate your photography to a new level.
You receive a back that lasts for a long time because the also has a large battery. Under the hood of the A15 from Oppo is an Android 10 operating system. The smartphone’s display is 6.22 inches in size and offers a 720 x 1520-pixel full HD + resolution to the user. The Oppo A15 is yet another smartphone rival to Samsung’s upcoming models.
The Oppo a15 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 18,000 – 25,000.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
